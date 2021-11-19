Death Of Doctor Strange #3 Preview: Inside Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange is performing his own autopsy in this preview of Death of Doctor Strange #3, in stores Wednesday from Marvel Comics, alongside Jane Foster, because that's how meaningless death in the Marvel Universe has become. Recently, Marvel teased that the time-displaced Doctor Strange variant in this comic may become the new Sorceror Supreme.

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #3 (OF 5)

JED MacKAY (W) • LEE GARBETT (A) • Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

Variant cover by InHyuk Lee • VARIANT COVER BY Kim Jacinto

MEET THE THREE MOTHERS!

With no Sorcerer Supreme, Earth is left entirely defenseless against the mother – MOTHERS – of all mystical threats. Meet the Three Mothers: the Wyrd, an alien mage-priestess; the Crown, a powerful warrior-queen; and the Crawling, a monstress composed of acid-mouthed worms. Will they be the Marvel Universe's undoing? And were they the ones who killed Stephen Strange?! In the vein of the Black Order, don't miss the first appearances of the next great Marvel villain team!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

