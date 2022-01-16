Death of Doctor Strange: X-Men/Black Knight #1 Preview: So Shallow

Welcome to Friday Saturday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." It's a week of renewal for Marvel Comics, which will publish seven number one issues this week. DC, on the other hand, has scaled back their Batman offerings this week so that only six out of seventeen books are Batman or Batman-related comics, compared to 100% last week. In Death of Doctor Strange: X-Men/Black Knight #1, the titular Black Knight body-shames the X-Men for not looking like their swimsuit issue photos. Check out the preview below.

Death of Doctor Strange: X-Men/Black Knight #1

by Si Spurrier & Bob Quinn, cover by Cory Smith

LONDON'S BURNING! THE BLACK KNIGHTS RIDE AGAIN! All manner of vile extradimensional foes invade Earth following the collapse of Doctor Strange's magical safeguards for the planet. Dane Whitman, A.K.A. the BLACK KNIGHT, receives a terrible vision from the EBON SIEGE while Jacks, now sharing the burden of the EBONY BLADE with her father, rides off to confront a terrible evil attacking London – the X-MEN?! Krakoa's greatest heroes have been transformed – but by what?! Jacks, Dane and Faiza Hussain – wielder of the mighty sword EXCALIBUR – must team up to save the X-Men before an even deadlier threat destroys them all!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.56"W x 10.17"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Jan 19, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620206500111

| Rated T+

$4.99

Varants:

75960620206500121 – DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: X-MEN/BLACK KNIGHT 1 BERGARA VARIANT – $4.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.