The Many, Many Deaths Of The X-Men At The Hellfire Gala (XSpoilers)

Welcome to the Hellfire Gala. Marvel Comics' big release is Oppenheimer and Barbie in one movie. Because it's time to start killing X-Men.

The Five are off the board. There are no Krakoan resurrection protocols to engage. When mutants die now, that's it. Orchis has attacked Krakoa from the off, and everyone is dying. From the first blow of Nimrod…

Talon seems to rescue Synch, but that's a legless Cannonball, an armless Dazzler, and a liquidised Prodigy. Jubilee and Frenzy right there. Any why Negasocnic Teenage Warhead has a great name…

…Nimrod has a harder punch. Nimrod, like The Fury, has programs to take down all manner of mutants.

Melting Iceman to his core. And taking on telepaths with robots, like Moira Mactaggert X.

Not that a blade will take down Jean Grey, Omega Mutant telepath and telekinetic of the highest order.

But one coated with Blightswill, may do the trick. Cyclops may have survived his fall from the Treehouse in New York, but that gives Jean Grey the chance to say goodbye.

And Charles Xavier a chance to cry to the heavens.

Nasty stuff that Blightswill. And Charles Xavier's attempt to use his own psychic abilities to persuade Mystique backfire nastily…

And some are claimed even on their way out…

Lourdes, who died long ago, was resurrected courtesy of the Scarlet Witch, and now returning to the grave after a heroic act of self sacrifice. With all these mutants dying (and many more to come it seems),there needs to be one blow returned against one of the earliest X-Men, now turned traitor.

Moira Mactaggert is down. Permanently. Oh yes and there's another traitor to talk about soon…

X-MEN HELLFIRE GALA 2023 #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAY230776

(W) Gerry Duggan, Jonathan Hickman (A) Adam Kubert, Luciano Vecchio, Matteo Lolli, Russell Dauterman, Javier Pina, R.B. Silva, Joshua Cassara, Kris Anka, Pepe Larraz (CA) Phil Noto

THE FALL OF X BEGINS HERE! The Hellfire Gala is always the biggest event of the season…but this year's will change everything for Krakoa. What is meant to be mutantkind's biggest night becomes their biggest nightmare as the Fall of X begins! All your favorite X-Men are going to be left reeling after this one – shocking revelations, stunning betrayals, horrifying tragedy, impossible deaths…and of course the most glamorous looks of the year, all in one CANNOT-MISS package! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 26, 2023 SRP: $8.99

