Deathstroke Inc #1 Preview: Take That, Bloodsport!

Deathstroke may have gotten the shaft in The Suicide Squad, ousted from the film in favor of Idris Elba's Bloodsport, but he can take solace in the fact that he's getting his own team comic book this Tuesday in Deathstroke Inc #1. And in a concept that is totally not ripping off Suicide Squad, Deathstroke and Black Canary will lead a team to take down DC's top villains. Check out a preview of the first issue below.
DEATHSTROKE INC #1
DC Comics
0721DC038
0721DC039 – DEATHSTROKE INC #1 CVR B FRANCESCO MATTINA CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
0721DC040 – DEATHSTROKE INC #1 CVR C ADAM HUGHES CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Howard Porter
After suffering too many losses, Slade Wilson decides it's time for a change. When he's enlisted to work with an ages-old secret organization called T.R.U.S.T. who want to take down the heavy-hitter villains, he's all in. They'll supply him with an all-new team and resources for his new mission into the depths of the weirdest parts of the DCU, including a new partner…Black Canary! Wait what?! Enjoy explosions, kick-ass action, and new outrageous adventures as DC's meanest S.O.B. gets tangled up in a major mystery building in the shadows of the DCU.
In Shops: 9/28/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for 0721DC038 DEATHSTROKE INC #1 CVR A HOWARD PORTER, by (W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Howard Porter, in stores Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from DC Comics
Cover image for 0721DC039 DEATHSTROKE INC #1 CVR B FRANCESCO MATTINA CARD STOCK VAR, by (W) Joshua Williamson (A) Howard Porter (CA) Francesco Mattina, in stores Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from DC Comics
Cover image for 0721DC040 DEATHSTROKE INC #1 CVR C ADAM HUGHES CARD STOCK VAR, by (W) Joshua Williamson (A) Howard Porter (CA) Adam Hughes, in stores Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from DC Comics
Variant cover for DEATHSTROKE INC #1, by (W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Howard Porter, in stores Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0721DC038 DEATHSTROKE INC #1, by (W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Howard Porter, in stores Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0721DC038 DEATHSTROKE INC #1, by (W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Howard Porter, in stores Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0721DC038 DEATHSTROKE INC #1, by (W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Howard Porter, in stores Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0721DC038 DEATHSTROKE INC #1, by (W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Howard Porter, in stores Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0721DC038 DEATHSTROKE INC #1, by (W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Howard Porter, in stores Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from DC Comics
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.