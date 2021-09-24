Deathstroke Inc #1 Preview: Take That, Bloodsport!

Deathstroke may have gotten the shaft in The Suicide Squad, ousted from the film in favor of Idris Elba's Bloodsport, but he can take solace in the fact that he's getting his own team comic book this Tuesday in Deathstroke Inc #1. And in a concept that is totally not ripping off Suicide Squad, Deathstroke and Black Canary will lead a team to take down DC's top villains. Check out a preview of the first issue below.

DEATHSTROKE INC #1

DC Comics

0721DC038

0721DC039 – DEATHSTROKE INC #1 CVR B FRANCESCO MATTINA CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

0721DC040 – DEATHSTROKE INC #1 CVR C ADAM HUGHES CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Howard Porter

After suffering too many losses, Slade Wilson decides it's time for a change. When he's enlisted to work with an ages-old secret organization called T.R.U.S.T. who want to take down the heavy-hitter villains, he's all in. They'll supply him with an all-new team and resources for his new mission into the depths of the weirdest parts of the DCU, including a new partner…Black Canary! Wait what?! Enjoy explosions, kick-ass action, and new outrageous adventures as DC's meanest S.O.B. gets tangled up in a major mystery building in the shadows of the DCU.

In Shops: 9/28/2021

SRP: $3.99