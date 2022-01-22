Deathstroke Inc. #5 Preview: Trapped in the Ghost Zone

Welcome to Saturday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." Black Canary and Deathstroke are trapped in the Ghost Zone in this preview of Deathstroke Inc. #5, and somehow we don't think bustin' makes them feel good. Check out the preview below.

DEATHSTROKE INC #5

DC Comics

1121DC053

1121DC054 – DEATHSTROKE INC #5 CVR B IVAN TAO CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

1121DC055 – DEATHSTROKE INC #5 CVR C LUCIO PARRILLO PEACEMAKER CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Paolo Pantalena (CA) Howard Porter

Deathstroke and black canary are trapped in the ghost zone! To escape the horror, the Deathstroke Inc. team must confront their own ghosts…and deal with a deadly offer from the returning Libra!

In Shops: 1/25/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.