Deathstroke's T.R.U.S.T. Revealed – Will He Abuse It? (Spoilers)

Last year, DC Comics redefined the legacy of Deathstroke, Slade Wilson, as that of a paedophilic rapist. Something often observed by fan commentary, it was still a rather strong statement for the company to publish. Especially as Deathstroke stars in an ongoing series of theirs, Deathstroke Inc, which includes Deathstroke, his kids and Black Canary. And in the new series from Josh Williamson and the criminally underrated Howard Porter, we finally get a look at the controlling board of T.R.U.S.T., the secret group that has been putting together their own power base, with tendrils across the DC Universe. And if there was any doubt that T.R.U.S.T. were the bad guys…

Being made up of Libra, Toyman, Count Vertigo, Monocle, Phobia, Doctor Moon, Doctor Destiny, The Calculator, Deadline, Prometheus, Tattooed Man, Shrapnel and a couple of Life Model Decoys should dispel any doubt. And hey, if they need a bad guy…

Someone has been watching too many Mark Millar films. But as a paedophile rapist supervillain, he's even worse than Doctor Light… so meet the new head of T.R.U.S.T. Something he is obviously going to abuse.

DEATHSTROKE INC #5 CVR A HOWARD PORTER

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Paolo Pantalena (CA) Howard Porter

Deathstroke and black canary are trapped in the ghost zone! To escape the horror, the Deathstroke Inc. team must confront their own ghosts…and deal with a deadly offer from the returning Libra!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 1/25/2022 DEATHSTROKE INC #6 CVR A HOWARD PORTER

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Paolo Pantalena (CA) Howard Porter

The reign of king Deathstroke begins! After the shocking truth about T.R.U.S.T. is revealed, Deathstroke finds himself the leader of a new army. Does he use that army for good or evil? Can Black Canary escape and warn the Justice League that there is a new force in the DCU?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 2/22/2022