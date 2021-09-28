The Future Of Deathstroke, Damian Wayne and Toyman at DC (Spoilers)

Today sees the publication of Deathstroke Inc #1 by Josh Williamson and the incomparable Howard Porter. And because this is a Josh Williamson book, there is plenty to dig over and wonder how it may play into the wider DC Universe, what with him writing Batman, Infinite Frontier, and Robin. So when we get a new Toyman, Toyman 2.0, Hiro Okamura working for a new DC acronym T.R.U.S.T. as Transparent Researchers United for Strategy and Technology.

In the New 52, Hiro Okamura was a rebooted, recreated Toyman known as The Toymaster, but hasn't been seen for a while. Now it seems he had had a soft reboot, as Toyman 2.0, which means there was a previous version in the DC Infinite Frontier continuity. Everything happened, everything matters. And while this is a new version of Toyman for the present, we also get a look at the future. With Deathstroke in space, heading to the House Of Mystery and, it seems, a Robin crossover with Damian Wayne.

Or is that the House Of Secrets? I always get them mixed up. And who did Deathstroke kill this time? Batman? Jonathan Kent? Alfred Pennyworth (again)?

DEATHSTROKE INC #1 CVR A HOWARD PORTER

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Howard Porter

After suffering too many losses, Slade Wilson decides it's time for a change. When he's enlisted to work with an ages-old secret organization called T.R.U.S.T. who want to take down the heavy-hitter villains, he's all in. They'll supply him with an all-new team and resources for his new mission into the depths of the weirdest parts of the DCU, including a new partner…Black Canary! Wait what?! Enjoy explosions, kick-ass action, and new outrageous adventures as DC's meanest S.O.B. gets tangled up in a major mystery building in the shadows of the DCU. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 09/28/2021