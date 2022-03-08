Defund The Green Lantern Corps (Justice League Vs Legion #2 Spoilers)

Tomorrow sees the publication of Justice League Vs Legion Of Super Heroes #2 by Brian Michael Bendis and Scott Godlewski published by DC Comics. And sees the future and the present day clashing in more ways than one. Including the appearance of the Gold Lantern of the 31st Century and a little exposition of how the Gold Lanterns were formed from the detritus of the Green Lanterns.

Previously in Legion Of Super-Heroes #12 by Brian Bendis, Ryan Sook, Wade Von Grawbadger, Jordie Bellaire, and Dave Sharpe, we discovered that his power ring is not a Green Lantern ring at all. With future Brainiac explaining that the people who gave him the ring were not Elders of Oa.

So as the League and the Legion deal with the encroaching Great Darkness across the centuries (which will no doubt tie into the upcoming Death of The Justice League and Flashpoint Beyond stuff) we get to see the journey of Kala Lour to becoming a Gold Lantern – and also being portrayed slightly differently than previously…

"Having done more research, it is clear to me that the Green Lantern Corps at its core was a military. I cannot bring one being's idea of justice to a place where it might not be appropriate. I'm certainly not made to moralize over others." Which is as close to "defund the Green Lantern Corps" as you are going to get. Just no one mention the Corps-core homonym, okay? Or whoever has been messing with this comic book's pallette…

JUSTICE LEAGUE VS THE LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #2 (OF 6) CVR A SCOTT GODLEWSKI

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A/CA) Scott Godlewski

"The Gold Lantern Saga" part two! Who is the Gold Lantern? And what does his power source have to do with the Great Darkness? Is the Gold Lantern everything it promises to be? The Justice League and Legion of Super-Heroes team up and travel to each other's time periods to unravel the mysteries that have led them to the precipice of this Great Darkness. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 03/08/2022