Demon Days: Blood Feud #1 Preview: Sibling Rivalry

Mariko gets smashed in this preview of Demon Days: Blood Feud #1, the final chapter of the Demon Days saga. Can she and Ogin work out their differences? Somehow, it seems doubtful. People don't work out their differences too often in comics. Check out the preview and 8,000 variant covers below.

Demon Days: Blood Feud #1

by Peach Momoko, cover by Peach Momoko

THE FINAL CHAPTER OF THE DEMON DAYS SAGA! At the end of the road, Mariko Yashida finally meets the one who's been hunting her: a silver-clad swordswoman named Ogin, who's also Mariko's sister! Will Mariko have to cross blades with her own flesh and blood, or will Ogin's giant, green bodyguard smash Mariko to pieces first? The stakes are high and the emotions are higher in this epic conclusion to the DEMON DAYS SAGA by STORMBREAKER PEACH MOMOKO!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.59"W x 10.16"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Mar 23, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620142600111

| Rated T+

$4.99

