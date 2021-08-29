Demon Days Cursed Web #1 Preview: That Wolf Has How Many Toes?

Demon Days Cursed Web #1 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, but don't let the number fool you. This is the latest one-shot continuing Peach Momoko's Infinity Warping of Japanese folklore with the Marvel Universe. Check out a preview of the issue below.

SPIDERS AND WOLVES AND YOKAI… OH MY!

Mariko Yashida journeys deep into a dark forest to find answers about her past. Instead, she finds a magical wolf with three toes and a strange girl with a pet spider. But there are deadly creatures in these woods too – a mysterious, blue-skinned woman and a giant with super-strength and claws – and they're after Mariko! Don't miss this epic tale, straight from the creative mind of STORMBREAKER PEACH MOMOKO! Book THREE of FIVE of the DEMON DAYS saga! Rated T+

In Shops: 9/1/2021

SRP: $4.99