Demon Days Cursed Web #1 Preview: That Wolf Has How Many Toes?

Demon Days Cursed Web #1 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, but don't let the number fool you. This is the latest one-shot continuing Peach Momoko's Infinity Warping of Japanese folklore with the Marvel Universe. Check out a preview of the issue below.
DEMON DAYS CURSED WEB #1
MARVEL COMICS
JUL210553
JUL210556 – DEMON DAYS CURSED WEB #1 GURIHIRU VAR – $4.99
JUL210557 – RON LIM VAR – $4.99
JUL210559 – DEMON DAYS CURSED WEB #1 GARBOWSKA VAR – $4.99
JUL210560 – DEMON DAYS CURSED WEB #1 FRISON VAR – $4.99
JUL210563 – DEMON DAYS CURSED WEB #1 YOON VAR – $4.99
(W) Peach Momoko (A / CA) Peach Momoko
SPIDERS AND WOLVES AND YOKAI… OH MY!
Mariko Yashida journeys deep into a dark forest to find answers about her past. Instead, she finds a magical wolf with three toes and a strange girl with a pet spider. But there are deadly creatures in these woods too – a mysterious, blue-skinned woman and a giant with super-strength and claws – and they're after Mariko! Don't miss this epic tale, straight from the creative mind of STORMBREAKER PEACH MOMOKO! Book THREE of FIVE of the DEMON DAYS saga!
Rated T+
In Shops: 9/1/2021
SRP: $4.99
