Demon Wars: Down in Flames #1 Preview: Something Evil

Demon Wars: Down in Flames #1

by Peach Momoko, cover by Peach Momoko

PHOENIX vs MAGIK! Things are heating up in Momoko's Marvel Universe! The spirit world is divided. Its inhabitants, strange creatures called yokai, have chosen sides, and the two factions are on the brink of all-out war. A bird-like yokai who wields some serious firepower faces off against a club-wielding demon. Mariko Yashida finds herself right in the middle of it.No matter which side she chooses, there will be consequences not only for the spirit world, but for the human world too. Don't miss the next installment of Peach Momoko's epic DEMON WARS saga!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

7"W x 10.21"H x 0.08"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Feb 01, 2023 | 40 Pages | 75960620564600111

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620564600121 – DEMON WARS: DOWN IN FLAMES 1 MOMOKO VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620564600131 – DEMON WARS: DOWN IN FLAMES 1 MOMOKO VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620564600141 – DEMON WARS: DOWN IN FLAMES 1 PANOSIAN VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620564600151 – DEMON WARS: DOWN IN FLAMES 1 JOHNSON VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620564600161 – DEMON WARS: DOWN IN FLAMES 1 CREEES LEE VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620564600171 – DEMON WARS: DOWN IN FLAMES 1 GURIHIRU VARIANT – $4.99 US

