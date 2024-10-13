Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics | Tagged: hawkeye, ultimate

Deniz Camp Talks About Gender Of New Ultimate Hawkeye, Charlii Ramsey

Writer Deniz Camp talks about the gender of the new Ultimate Hawkeye, Charlii Ramsey, in this week's Ultimates #5

Writer Deniz Camp talked about The Ultimates #5 earlier this week, Marvel's best-selling comic of the week, albeit selling a quarter of Absolute Batman in stores. He posted, "Issue 5 of Ultimates is out today! First appearance of our Hawkeye, we worked hard to make them cool, different, and yet undeniably "Hawkeye".

It was noted in the comic, that the character's gender wasn't specified, with no apparent visual clues one way or another and the was deliberate. Deniz followed to define what this meant for the new Hawkeye, Charlii Ramsey, ne'er do well, but now the new Hawkeye.

"There have been a lot of questions about Charli's gender and I'm wary to talk about this stuff outside the book itself. It feels a bit like cheating. But I know it means a lot to people, so I wanted to make a comment. When I did my research into the water protectors/Standing Rock, something that was emphasized again and again was the importance of queer and "two spirit" organizers to the movement. I wanted to put that into the book. So, yes, Charli's pronouns are they/them. I didn't want to make a big deal of it, because it's not in the book itself, and because I don't think Charli would make a big deal out of it in that context. But we'll make this explicit when it's natural to the narrative."

The Ultimates #5 by Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri was published this week from Marvel Comics.

ULTIMATES #5

MARVEL COMICS

AUG240838

(W) Deniz Camp (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Dike Ruan

ULTIMATE HAWKEYE TARGETS CAPTAIN AMERICA! Hawkeye No More? Not for long! A new challenger approaches when an unknown civilian picks up a discarded bow and arrow – and refuses to let the Ultimates reclaim the stolen Stark Tech! Captain America tries to settle the dispute, leading to an action-packed brawl of arrows versus shields! Meanwhile, the Ultimate Hellfire Club is up to something… Rated T+In Shops: Oct 09, 2024 SRP: $4.99

Oh and it looks like they have a Savage Land. Or, at least, had…

