Dennis Barger, Jesse James, Comicsgate and The Daily LITG April 23rd

These are strange times, but The Daily LITG is becoming a valuable way to quantify just what comic book geek culture is being absorbed in this time of trial. even if a Mr Dennis Barger doesn't seem to observe all its structures. Welcome all, to the daily Lying In The Gutters a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Dennis Barger, Jesse James and the 10 Most-Read Stories yesterday
Bleeding Cool continues to report from the comics industry shutdown, as the Diamond distribution monopoly of the direct market was shattered by DC Comics. At least there is normality from Yen Press. Keep up with your Daily LITG.
- Dennis Barger Just Sold a Quarter of a Million Comics in Shutdown
- Jesse James "Under Attack For Selling Comics"
- Yen Press Announces May 2020 Manga and Light Novel Solicitations
- Preston Poulter Trademarks Comicsgate
- Evangelion Activates Beast Mode with New Infinity Studio Statue
- Cinderella Gets a New Statue from the J. Scott Campbell Collection
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Lunar Distribution Has More Generous FOC Dates Than UCS For DC Comics
- Buddy Saunders of MyComicShop, Staying The Course With Diamond
- DC Direct Creates New Zoom Backgrounds Featuring Statues & Figures
Comic Book Events happening today
There would also have been signings, appearances, symposia, all manner of comic book-related events. But a few have gone online, and here are some still happening today, on the Daily LITG.
- Comics Pajama Party – LIVE Graphic Novel Sale, Infinity Flux, Chattanooga, Tennessee 7-8.30pm ET
- Comics X Brescia, Comics League of Brixia, Brescia 4.30pm UTC+2.
- Ultimate Comics Live Shows, 3 pm– 5:15 pm ET
- Drawing Class with Dustin Evans from Neymar Jr. Comics/ 3-3pm ET
Comic Book Industry birthdays, today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. Or if there is, the police will come and shut you down. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Khandie Kisses, burlesque dancer for Dodgem Logic
- Roxanne Starr, comic book letterer.
- Stephanie Phillips, co-creator of Artemis And The Assassin and Butcher Of Paris.
- Zan Christensen, co-creator of Mark of Aeacus and The Power Within.
- Antonio Solinas, editor at Panini Comics.
- Ben Kahn, writer of Renegade Rule.
- Francisco Paronzini, artist on Stormwatch and Cinnamon.
- Sergio Cariello, artist on Superman, Batman.
- David Bower, owner of Time Warp Comics
Interested in the thoughts of Jesse James, the action of Dennis Barger, the latest in Comicsgate, or anything else? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.