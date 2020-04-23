Dennis Barger, Jesse James, Comicsgate and The Daily LITG April 23rd

These are strange times, but The Daily LITG is becoming a valuable way to quantify just what comic book geek culture is being absorbed in this time of trial. even if a Mr Dennis Barger doesn't seem to observe all its structures. Welcome all, to the daily Lying In The Gutters a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Bleeding Cool continues to report from the comics industry shutdown, as the Diamond distribution monopoly of the direct market was shattered by DC Comics. At least there is normality from Yen Press. Keep up with your Daily LITG.

Khandie Kisses , burlesque dancer for Dodgem Logic

, burlesque dancer for Dodgem Logic Roxanne Starr , comic book letterer.

, comic book letterer. Stephanie Phillips , co-creator of Artemis And The Assassin and Butcher Of Paris.

, co-creator of Artemis And The Assassin and Butcher Of Paris. Zan Christensen , co-creator of Mark of Aeacus and The Power Within.

, co-creator of Mark of Aeacus and The Power Within. Antonio Solinas, editor at Panini Comics.

editor at Panini Comics. Ben Kahn , writer of Renegade Rule.

, writer of Renegade Rule. Francisco Paronzini , artist on Stormwatch and Cinnamon.

, artist on Stormwatch and Cinnamon. Sergio Cariello, artist on Superman, Batman.

artist on Superman, Batman. David Bower, owner of Time Warp Comics

