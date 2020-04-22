Lunar Distribution Has More Generous FOC Dates Than UCS For DC Comics.

They may not be as communicative as Midtown Comics/UCS Comic Distributors. But then DCBS/Lunar Distribution hasn't had as much experience in PR, press releases and dealing with the media. Nevertheless, Bleeding Cool has made contact with DCBS co-founder Christina Merkler, on behalf of Lunar. the new distributor dealing with the West Coast and the South of the USA for DC Comics.

She didn't respond to any of Brian Hibbs concerns that we put to her, answer questions regarding the possibility of distributing other publishers, or if Lunar was a short term operation. But she certainly saw it as sticking around after Diamond get back in the game. Yesterday, Bleeding Cool reported that UCS Comic Distributors were waiving credit card and reorder fees for the first two months of operation. In comparison, Lunar Distribution tells us that they don't intend to make retailers pay any reorder fees at all. And will be "waiving any credit card fees during this time of aid to the stores until Diamond is up and running."

She tells us "our intent is to communicate with the retailers as best we can, and help them in any way we can. We understand this is a difficult time for everyone, and hope to help those that are able to work within the new business climate by offering curbside pickup and mail order with new product." Also, while UCS Comic Distributors had FOC dates that began with last night, customers with Lunar have a week more to get their first orders in than they would with UCS. The first three weeks of DC schedules were added to the Lunar website last night and the order deadlines are as follows

5/5 and 5/12 releases will be 04/28 12:00 AM CST

5/19 will be 04/24 12:00 AM CST

5/19 collected editions will be 05/05/2020 12:00 AM CST

Even if they align order dates with UCS, that still means Lunar customers have an added hour courtesy of Central Time as opposed to Midtown's Eastern Time. We have a logo for UCS but not for Lunar yet. May we suggest this as a place holder for now?