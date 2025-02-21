Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Bring In The Bad Guys, comicspro

Details For Marvel's Bring On The Bad Guys, Revealed, with Marc Guggenheim

As revealed on Bleeding Cool yesterday, Marvel announced Bring On The Bad Guys as a seven-part event for 2025 at ComicsPRO. And now have revealed more details.

"Pioneering how comics were collected, the original BRING ON THE BAD GUYS collected key early stories of Marvel's most iconic supervillains. The upcoming new BRING ON THE BAD GUYS delivers a blood pounding experience across seven one-shots starring those same infamous characters: DOCTOR DOOM, GREEN GOBLIN, ABOMINATION, LOKI, RED SKULL, DORMAMMU, and MEPHISTO, The overarching saga will be spearheaded by Emmy Award-winning writer Marc Guggenheim who kick things off in BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: DOCTOR DOOM alongside acclaimed artist Stefano Raffaele and delivers the event's epic conclusion in BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: MEPHISTO. A lineup of superstar creators craft the additional one-shots, each of which will contain a special backup story by Guggenheim shedding light on Mephisto's dastardly plot AND revealing the origin of the mysterious SISTER SORROW, a new villain who plays a pivotal role throughout the storyline.

"THE BALANCE OF POWER IS FOREVER CHANGED! Mephisto seeks enough souls to power an ancient artifact called the SOUL FORGE – destined to give him dominion over ALL human souls! Doom must stop him at all costs, but who is the mysterious Sister Sorrow, and what is her connection to Mephisto's ultimate scheme?

"As someone who grew up with the original Bring On the Bad Guys on his bedroom shelf, this project is particularly exciting to me," Guggenheim shared. "It's been a while since I had the chance to work with other writers on a crossover event and I'm truly enjoying the collaboration. Marvel has such a rich roster of antagonists and it's a huge amount of fun to not only give them their time to shine but also add a new villain to their ranks — Sister Sorrow — who is every bit as dangerous and formidable as these classic villains. Marvel broke the mold with supervillains, pushing them past the archetypical to the complex and some even morally gray but still to be feared," Editor Mark Paniccia added. "Each of these one-shots are an opportunity for fans to see what makes these villains some of the most dangerous characters in the Marvel Universe."