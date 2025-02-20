Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Bring OIn The Bad Guys, comicspro

ComicsPRO: Marvel Announces Bring On The Bad Guys Titles For 2025

We mentioned a Bring On The Bad Guys variant cover for an Emma Frost: The White Queen comic book in one of Bleeding Cool's previous Marvel Comics stories that hasn't yet been confirmed by Marvel. But Bring On The Bad Guys has… just now at the Marvel Comics presentation to ComicsPRO.

So that's new comic books, each spotlighting a different villain, with Doom #1, Green Goblin #1, Abomination #1, Loki #1, Red Skul #1, Dormammu #1 and… what's that last one? Hey, sit down, move your head… oh look at the image. It's Mephisto #1. Gee, I wonder if he has anything to say to Spider-Man about, you know. And while we have all the familiar names, there is also a new one…

Hello Sister Sorrow. What's your story then? Guess we'll be finding out. Bring On The Bad Guys is named after a famous book by Stan Lee looking at Marvel Comics villains back in the seventies, which followed his Origins Of Marvel Comics and Son Of Origins volumes and preceded The Superhero Women that have become a lot more controversial in recent years, as the books seemed to have Stan Lee take creator credit for himself rather than the likes of Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko. But, yes, looks like Marvel is bringing back that title… not the only familiar title returning from Marvel being announced at this ComicsPRO Summit right now. Fingers, don't fail me now.

Catch up with all out ComicsPRO breaking news using this link if you want… ComicsPRO is a trade association for comic book retailers, a volunteer non-profit organization that states it is dedicated to improving the comic book specialty market. Since the decline of Diamond, ComicsPRO Summit has become the central annual comic book retailer meet-up occasion.

