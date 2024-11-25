Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: heavy metal, kickstarter

Details For The New Heavy Metal Magazine #1, Now On Kickstarter

Details for the new Heavy Metal Magazine #1, now on Kickstarter, as well as those still looking for payment from the company.

Article Summary Heavy Metal Magazine #1 relaunches on Kickstarter with new editorial team, keeping original owners.

Creators still owed money by previous Heavy Metal editions may have claims on the new release.

Magazine features series from Enki Bilal, Leah Moore, and Fernando Dagnino, plus classic strips.

Ongoing unpaid creator disputes involve Alberto Morales, Joe Harris, and translators like Ivanka Hahnenberger.

Heavy Metal Magazine #1 officially relaunches today as the Kickstarter goes live, from the new editorial team of Frank Forte, Dave Kelly and Chris Thompson. Though notably, the magazine is still being published and run by the previous owners. Heavy Metal did not go bankrupt, and the previously promised version from WhatNot/Massive, which never reached publication, was a licensed deal that has now been reverted. This also means that comic creators and customers who were still owed money by previous versions of Heavy Metal magazine may still consider that this version owed them money as well. The new Heavy Metal Magazine is returning at a time when the pulp anthology is on the rise. Its original inspiration, Metal Hurlant, is getting an English-language revival from Humanoids. Oni Press is running a line of EC Comics anthologies, and Hello Darkness, Razorblades, Creepshow, and others are stepping into the fray.

The new Heavy Metal promised the English language adaptation of Enki Bilal's Bug series. As well as previously unseen instalments of Burton & Cyb by Antonio Segura and Jose Ortiz, as well as Vicente Segrelles' The Mercenary. And the English language debut of Janevsky's sci-fi heroine, Sixella. Taarna will also be returning from Leah Moore, John Reppion, and Anna Morozova. As well as one-shot stories of Cold Dead War by Craig Wilson, Grimaldi by Keron Grant, and Legends of Taarna by Joseph Michael Linsner. Fernando Dagnino has a new series of cyberpunk shorts starting with Lester, That Old Feeling, and the return of classic strips such as The Bus by Paul Kirchner and June 2050 by John Workman. They will also start publishing a "top-secret new saga" from Michael Conrad that will develop over the course of the magazine's run. A brand new series, Transcendestiny, from David Quinn and Tim Vigil and more to come. There will also be covers from the late Greg Hildebrandt and Frank Frazetta, Dan Brereton, Luca Strati, Skinner, Brian Viveros, Dan Quintana, Nychos, and more.

But talking to people this weekend, I have been made aware of a number of people still owed money by Heavy Metal going back years. Some have been able to negotiate a settlement, but others have not. Some did not want their names or details shared, but others were more willing to, especially as a group. Alberto Morales, on behalf of the Escorza Bros, would like to be paid for the cover of Heavy Metal Magazine #301 and 12 pages of art published in #313. Joe Harris, for his story Death Defied, an eight-part story of which only two parts saw print but for which he delivered more scripts, has yet to be paid for any of it. Claudio Alvarez and Geraldo Borges are still unpaid for The Last Detective. Ivanka Hahnenberger of VIP Brands, who translates many comic books into English, is also still owed considerable amounts. It may be worth the current management of Heavy Metal Magazine to look into some of the claims in a transparent fashion and maybe open them up to those who are worried about revealing them at this time.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!