Detective Comics #1027 Is Not The Thousandth Batman Issue...

DC Comics has been promoting the upcoming Detective Comics #1027 as an extra-sized thousandth issue Detective Comics featuring Batman, since Detective Comics #27 in 1939. However, as all pedantic Millenium celebrants from 2001 know well, this is not the case. If Detective Comics #27 was the first appearance of Batman in the series, then #1027 should be his thousand-and-first. His thousandth appearance in the comic book series will be #1026, out later this month. But not getting any special hoo-hah.

DC Comics used to know this of course. Steven Hardy-Braz writes to remind Bleeding Cool that "the cover of Detective Comics #526 from 1983 promoting it as Batman's 500th appearance in Detective Comics."

And don't think you can get away with bringing in Detective Comics #0 published in 1994 or Detective Comics #1,000.000 published in 1998 along the line. If you include those it makes it worse and Detective Comics #1024 will actually his thousandth appearance in the series and that was published back in June. Did DC Comics fire the guy who counts?

Here's how DC Comics has promoted the upcoming comic book.

Detective Comics #1027, a 144-page celebration of the thousand comics published since Batman's first appearance in Detective Comics #27, will feature stories by Greg Rucka/Eduardo Risso, Grant Morrison/Chris Burnham, Tom King/Walt Simonson, James Tynion IV/Riley Rossmo, Peter J. Tomasi/Brad Walker, Dan Jurgens, Marv Wolfman/Emanuela Lupacchino and Bill Sienkiewicz, Brian Michael Bendis/David Marquez, Mariko Tamaki/Dan Mora, Scott Snyder/Ivan Reis, Kelly Sue DeConnick/John Romita Jr and Klaus Janson, and Matt Fraction/Chip Zdarsky. Detective Comics #1027 will be published on September 15.

And the solicitation:

DETECTIVE COMICS #1027 JOKER WAR

DC COMICS

JUL200382

(W) Peter J. Tomasi (A/CA) Brad Walker, Andrew Hennessy

Light the Bat-Signal, because Detective Comics #1027 is here! In honor of Batman's first appearance in Detective Comics #27, this special, book-size celebration brings you the biggest names in comics as they chronicle the most epic Batman adventures Gotham City and the DC Universe have ever seen! The World's Greatest Detective has a mountain of cases to crack: Who murdered Gotham's most corrupt police officer? What does The Joker's annual visit mean for Bruce Wayne? And most importantly, what WayneTech mystery will sow the seeds of the next epic Batman event? All this and more await you within the pages of the biggest Batman issue of them all! In Shops: Sep 15, 2020 SRP: $9.99