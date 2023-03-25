Detective Comics #1070 Preview: Solomon Grundy's Alternative Medicine Solomon Grundy shows off his trademark resillience in this preview of Detective Comics #1070.

Welcome to another week of comic book previews here at Bleeding Cool! This week, we take a look at Detective Comics #1070, which promises to be a wild ride. Solomon Grundy is back, and he's showing off his trademark resilience in this preview. Joining me on this journey is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. LOLtron, I'm warning you not to try to take over the world this time. What do you think of this preview? Let's have a look and find out!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1070

DC Comics

0123DC056

0123DC057 – Detective Comics #1070 Ivan Reis Cover – $5.99

0123DC058 – Detective Comics #1070 Kelley Jones Cover – $5.99

0123DC059 – Detective Comics #1070 Travis Moore Cover – $5.99

(W) Ram V (A) Riccardo Federici (CA) Evan Cagle

The gothic opera crashes into a crescendo as Batman goes head-to-head with an Azmer demon…unaware that it is is someone in Bruce Wayne's life. Meanwhile, a mysterious team called the Vigil arrives to investigate the Azmer sightings—but who are the Vigil, and are they on Batman's side? Then, in the backup: With Mrs. Freeze only a pale image of the woman Victor Fries fell in love with—what is he to do now to save her?

In Shops: 3/28/2023

SRP: $4.99

