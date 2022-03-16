Detective Comics #27, Just The Back Cover, At $353 At ComicConnect

Detective Comics #27 is one of those books that people like you and me will never come close to owning, depending on who is reading this. Our only hope is to find it in an attic somewhere or something that someone didn't know they had. The debut of Batman is something every comic collector wants but would pay a premium for maybe one page of it? Or maybe say…the back cover graded by CGC? One such example is taking bids at ComicConnect today, and well, some people want it because it is currently sitting at $353. See what over $300 will get you of a Detective Comics #27.

This Back Cover Of Detective Comics #27 Is Not Even Complete!

"1st app Batman by Bob Kane; one of the top three most important comics ever published! After DC Comics' huge success with Superman, editors were looking for another superhero to cash in on, and young creators Bob Kane and Bill Finger came up with The Batman. The team was inspired by Douglas Fairbanks' portrayal of Zorro, Lee Falk's comic strip The Phantom, Leonardo DaVinci's ornithopter (glider) blueprints which had large bat-like wings, the classic mystery film The Bat Whispers, and the mystery novel The Circular Staircase. As a result, in May of 1939, DC hit pay-dirt again with one of the most memorable and iconic fictional characters in history, Batman! Witnessing the murder of his parents as a child leads millionaire Bruce Wayne to train himself to physical and intellectual perfection and don a bat-themed costume in order to fight crime. Detective Comics #27 is one of the most desirable and valuable comic books to own, an important part of American pop culture history."

This one will probably have a smaller group of people who will want to place bids on it, but this is, quite literally, owning a piece of history. Sometimes a piece is all you can afford. It's certainly unique, if nothing else. Go here and get more info on this and to place a bid if this is something you're interested in.