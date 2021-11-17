Detective Comics Continues Weekly In February As Shadows Of The Bat

Bleeding Cool told you all the gossip we had about the events leading up to the establishment of Arkham Tower, the backdrop to Detective Comics going weekly from January 2022 from DC Comics. Now in February 2022, there is even more to learn with the solicitations for the Shadows Of The Bat event and a Gotham without Batman – either of them.

Things are getting dark in Gotham City in the weekly "Shadows of the Bat" event taking place in Detective Comics. Lead by writer Mariko Tamaki, with back-up stories by Matthew Rosenberg, and art by Max Raynor, Irvin Rodriguez, and Fernando Blanco, Nightwing, Batwoman and the Huntress seek to solve the mystery at the heart of Arkham Tower, as Dr. Wear's plans slowly come to light… and the inhabitants of the Tower revert to their former, murderous selves in Act Two of "Shadows of the Bat."

DETECTIVE COMICS #1051

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI

Art by MAX RAYNOR

Backup written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Backup art by FERNANDO BLANCO

Cover by IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

Variant by LEE BERMEJO

1:25 variant by JORGE FORNÉS

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 2/1/22

DETECTIVE COMICS #1052

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI

Art by MAX RAYNOR

Backup written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Backup art by FERNANDO BLANCO

Cover by IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

Variant by LEE BERMEJO

1:25 variant by JORGE FORNÉS

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 2/8/22

DETECTIVE COMICS #1053

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI

Art by MAX RAYNOR

Backup written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Backup art by FERNANDO BLANCO

Cover by IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

Variant by LEE BERMEJO

1:25 variant by JORGE FORNÉS

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 2/15/22

DETECTIVE COMICS #1054

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI

Art by MAX RAYNOR

Backup written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Backup art by FERNANDO BLANCO

Cover by IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

Variant by LEE BERMEJO

1:25 variant by JORGE FORNÉS

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 2/22/22