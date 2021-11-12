Gotham Gossip: Dr Chase Meridian And The New Arkham Tower (Spoilers)

A little more Gotham Gossip regarding the future – or lack of it – of Arkham Asylum in mainstream DC Comics continuity. And Arkham Tower which is to take its place.

The solicitation for Detective Comics #1044 reads "Arkham Asylum may have been decimated during A-DAY, but its legacy lives on. Now, Mayor Nakano has given the green light for a brand-new ARKHAM TOWER to be erected in the heart of Gotham City, and some strange and horrific things are going down at the construction site. Don't miss this epic kick-off to a story arc that will shape the Batman universe for years to come!"

But what are the differences between Arkham Asylum, destroyed by possible-not-the-Joker in A-Day, and Arkham Tower? Well, everyone in Gotham can see it. It's an Empire State Building, it's The Gherkin, it's in the centre of the city and unignorable.

Nightwing tells Batman that Arkham is not working and has doubts about its replacement. But Arkham Tower is also intended for mental health rehabilitation, intending to explore new ways to help the mentally ill if Gotham. With one Doctor Chase Meridian running affairs. The character was introduced in the movie Joel Schmacher movie Batman Forever played by Nicole Kidman and has made a handful of comic book appearances since – three issues of Legends Of The Dark Knight. And it seems that James Tynion IV set this up with a conversation with Barbara Gordon in Batman #108.

But she is back to help make Arkham Tower a genuine point of service for the people of Gotham. That's the intent anyway, how far that will actually play out in practice – well that I guess is what we have to wait for the comic books to tell us. Gotham Gossip can only go so far.

Not everyone may feel that way of course. Former psychotherapist at Arkham Asylum – and later inmate – Harley Quinn may have more… terroristy attitudes towards the new monstrosity jutting out of Gotham's navel, that everyone is gazing it.

