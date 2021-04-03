One Of The Joker's Creepiest Covers On Auction At Heritage Auctions

The Joker has adorned many a Batman comic over the years, to various degrees of silliness and sometimes creepiness. This is one such cover. Detective Comics #365 features a cover with Batman and Robin trying to enter "the house the Joker built," a giant Clown Prince of Crime head with henchman firing shots out of his eyes and mouth. I don't know what it is about this one, but it freaks me out. On auction at Heritage Auctions right now is a CGC 9.6 copy of this book from the famous Alfred Pennyworth Collection, as noted on the label. Sitting at $1,550 as of this writing and ending at 4:00 PM Central Time, Saturday, April 3, 2021, with that pedigree, this one is sure to set a record. Check out the cover down below.

Imagine A Joker House. How Terrifying.

"Detective Comics #365 Rocky Mountain Pedigree (DC, 1967) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages. Batman and Robin star inside and on the cover by Carmine Infantino, and the Joker makes an appearance. The backup story features Elongated Man. Just one higher-graded copy on CGC's current census for the issue. Overstreet 2020 NM- 9.2 value = $240. CGC census 3/21: 10 in 9.6, 1 higher. From the Alfred Pennyworth Collection." Anytime you have a chance to add a book to your collection from a famous one like that, you have to take advantage even if the cover makes you completely uncomfortable and makes you want to burn it.

Alfred Pennyworth Collection books are not a dime a dozen, so go here to bid on this book and possibly add it to your collection today. Maybe someday it will be sold again, but noted to have come from your collection as well. While you are there bidding on this book, go ahead and peruse the other items taking bids right now before they also end. There are some real doozies still up there.