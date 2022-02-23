Devil's Highway Vol. 2: Wolverine's Benjamin Percy Returns to Realism

The long-promised sequel to Devil's Highway, AWA's popular and well-crafted crime thriller is finally returning for a second installment this year. AWA (Artists, Writers, & Artisans announced the hit series, DEVIL'S HIGHWAY Vol. 2 by thriller novelist Benjamin Percy (WOLVERINE) and Brent Schoonover (CAPTAIN MARVEL, BATMAN '66) will be out on May 4th. The series features a terrifying mystery on trucking routes along the highways of the Midwest that turns out to be a conspiracy by a criminal syndicate. Picking up where Sharon Harrow and Quentin Skinner left off in vol. 1, the story dives deeper into the terrifying dark web of crime on highways everywhere. What began then as a hunt for a serial killer operating on the truck routes opened up into a wider conspiracy involving human trafficking by the end. Vol. 2 takes the story further. It shows that you don't need the supernatural or strange powers to make crime terrifying.

DEVIL'S HIGHWAY VOL. 2 #1

Writer: Benjamin Percy

Artist: Brent Schoonover

Colors: Nick Filardi

Letters: Sal Cipriano

Covers: Brent Schoonover

Release Date: May 4, 2022

Diamond Order Code: MAR221430

Variant Cover Code: MAR221431

A truck stacked with bodies is discovered along the US/Canada border, and Sharon Harrow and Quentin Skinner are on the case. They need to figure out how all of these corpses are connected—and when they uncover the terrifying truth, they will unearth a murder syndicate that has infiltrated the walls of the very institutions meant to protect us. Now, our heroes are on the run—hunted by law enforcement and the trucking community—framed for crimes they didn't commit.

Writer Benjamin Percy is an thriller novelist who made his mark in comics writing Wolvering for Marvel, and returns to his thriller roots here. Instead of superpowers or superheroes, he's back dealing with the more realistic, horrific aspects of crime fiction, in this case human trafficking. His forte has always been the grittiness of his writing, a quality he brought to his Marvel Comics work. He said, "Whereas our first season was more of a slow burn—that focused on the dawning mystery of the highway killers—this second volume will crank up the paranoia and stakes and speed, leaving a trail of burnt rubber and blood…"

"Both Ben and Brent had more stories to tell. AWA had to give what the people wanted…more DEVIL'S HIGHWAY," said Axel Alonso, AWA Studios Chief Creative Officer. He added, "Ben and Brent were among the first creators we wanted to work with at AWA and we're thrilled they have more stories to tell… DEVIL'S HIGHWAY is a riveting, richly layered story featuring a compelling antihero and a rogue's gallery of villains who really get what they deserve, executed by a creative team at the peak of their form."

Artist Brent Schoonover said, "We were so lucky that the first volume was so well-received by fans and retailers alike, that it gave us the chance to keep telling this story. Sharon learns that the horrors she experienced in Volume One are not limited to the darkened highways of the Midwest, but spread a lot farther than she could ever imagine. I can't wait for people to experience the ride they are about to go on."

Percy added that "Brent Schoonover and I have been talking about this story for a long time, and it's such a terrifying pleasure to see him bring it to life. He brings a gritty authenticity, flesh-and-blood characterization, and cinematic staging to the page. You're going to live this world more than read about it."

"AWA books rank up as some of the finest stories being produced today. I give a lot of credit for that to Axel for assembling such top-notch creative teams on all the AWA books. They have a unique ability to get the fanbase and comic shops more and more excited as each new series comes out," added Schoonover.

"In AWA Studios, Axel has created a bold and fearless space for writers and artists. We're thrilled to be working with him again on this second volume," said Percy.

DEVIL'S HIGHWAY VOL. 2 #1 will be available at comic shops, Amazon.com, Simon & Schuster, ComiXology, Amazon Kindle, GlobalComix, on May 4, 2022.