Devil's Reign #3 Preview: Breaking the Law, Breaking the Law
Welcome to Saturday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." The Thing and the Human Torch bust Spider-Man out of jail in this preview of Devil's Reign #3, in stores Wednesday from Marvel Comics. Check out the preview below.
Devil's Reign #3
by Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto, cover by Marco Checchetto
New York City stands at the brink of disaster as MAYOR WILSON FISK has at last reached a breaking point, with an army of super villains at his back, and a deputized crew of super villainous THUNDERBOLTS on the streets and in every police station. Worse still, he's put the Marvel Universe's most powerful tools into (all six) hands of one of its most diabolical minds, unaware of the disaster that could befall the entire city as a result! As a gauntlet of super villains stand between Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man and Daredevil and liberating the heroes who have been captured by Fisk's law enforcement, they're ALL about to learn that the danger is closer than they ever thought possible. Civilians, heroes, even children – NO ONE is safe from the Kingpin's wrath
Marvel | Marvel Universe
6.57"W x 10.14"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton
On sale Jan 26, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620208900311
| Rated T+
$4.99
Varants:
75960620208900321 – DEVIL'S REIGN 3 CHEUNG HEADSHOT SKETCH VARIANT – $4.99 US
75960620208900331 – DEVIL'S REIGN 3 BAGLEY CONNECTING VARIANT – $4.99 US
75960620208900341 – DEVIL'S REIGN 3 FORNES VARIANT [1:25] – $4.99 US
