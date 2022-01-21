Devil's Reign Gets An Omega Issue – But No Alpha?

What is Omega without Alpha? An end without a beginning? Get ready to find out in May 2022 when Marvel Comics published Devil's Reign: Omega #1. The Devil's Reign series was designed to have an effect across the Marvel Universe. Maybe with Wilson Fisk running for President? Maybe with Luke Cage as Mayor of New York? Maybe with the Thunderbolts getting their own series? Lots of possibilities.

Devil's Reign: Omega #1 by Chip Zdarsky and Rafael de Latorre, will be exploring some of those… whatever they are. Oh and look, two Daredevils. Tied together…

Spinning out of Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's Eisner-nominated run on DAREDEVIL, DEVIL'S REIGN is taking the Marvel Universe by storm, ushering in significant changes to your favorite heroes and villains! The impact of this Marvel Comics crossover will be fully explored in May with DEVIL'S REIGN: OMEGA #1, the event's finale issue. In the wake of one of the most visceral Marvel stories ever, New York City stands remade and reforged — if not in Wilson Fisk's image, then at the very least in his spirit. After a battle that nearly tore the city and its citizens apart, New York's Super Heroes have no choice but to try to adapt to the new and dangerous paradigm they find themselves operating under — with eight million people turned against them! The shocking outcome to Marvel's NYC mayoral race, the fate of Elektra as the Woman Without Fear, and more exciting developments will emerge from the ashes of Kingpin's takeover. DEVIL'S REIGN: OMEGA #1

With stories by Zdarsky, artist Rafael De Latorre, and many more, DEVIL'S REIGN: OMEGA #1 will be an essential issue for readers eager to see the beginning of the next eras of Daredevil, Elektra, Kingpin, and the new Thunderbolts. Check out InHyuk Lee's cover below and don't miss DEVIL'S REIGN: OMEGA #1 when it hits stands in May. DEVIL'S REIGN: OMEGA #1

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY & MORE

Art by RAFAEL DE LATORRE & MORE!

Cover by INHYUK LEE