Devil's Reign: Superior Four #3 Preview: Dock Ock Meets His Man-Thing

Doctor Octopus is missing some very important appendages in this preview of Devil's Reign: Superior Four #3. Time to whip out the Man-Thing. Yeah, we know how it sounds. But we assure you that's not a euphemism. Check out the preview below.

Devil's Reign: Superior Four #3

by Zac Thompson & Davide Tinto, cover by Ivan Shavrin

THE FANTASTIC FOUR ARE NO MORE… LONG LIVE THE SUPERIOR FOUR! Stranded in the Multiverse, Otto Octavius must swallow his pride and submit to a truly inferior creature in order to be saved. Now only one question remains: Can he regain the trust of the SUPERIOR FOUR and repair the fabric of the Multiverse without erasing himself from existence in the process?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.15"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 09, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620298000311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620298000321 – DEVIL'S REIGN: SUPERIOR FOUR 3 WOLF VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.