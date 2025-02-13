Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: diamond, free comic book day

Diamond Comic Distributors Assets For Sale Include Free Comic Book Day

Diamond Comic Distributors assets up for sale at auction includes the rights to Free Comic Book Day

Article Summary Diamond Comic Distributors faces Chapter 11 bankruptcy; assets up for auction in March.

Free Comic Book Day rights among the significant assets available for sale.

Diamond's divisions include book, game, and collectible merchandise distribution.

Potential buyers can claim companies like Gentle Giant and Diamond Select Toys.

I just mentioned that Diamond Comic Distributors, in the light of its declaration of Chapter 11 bankruptcy, will have its assets auctioned off in March at the offices of Raymond James in New York. But what's on the table? What counts as an asset? Well, the below seems to make that clear. Including the rights to the established Free Comic Book Day…

Diamond Comic Distributors- Division of Debtor Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc., that distributes comic books, graphic novels, toys, games, and other pop culture-related merchandise. Diamond Book Distributors – Division of Debtor Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc., that distributes English-language graphic novels, manga, games, and merchandise. Alliance Game Distributors – Division of Debtor Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc., that distributes board games, card games, role-playing games, miniatures, and other gaming products. Collectible Grading Authority (CGA) – Division of Debtor Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc., that provides professional evaluation, authentication and grading services of vintage and modern toys, video games and other related collectible assets. FandomWorld Division of Debtor Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc., that operates a direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform offering a range of collectible merchandise for sale. FreeComicBookDay.com Division of Debtor Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc., that operates an annual promotional event where participating comic bookstores give away free comic books to drive product awareness and attract new customers. Diamond Select Toys & Collectibles, LLC Manufactures collectible toys and animated style statues based on licensed intellectual property from companies like Disney,

Marvel, and Warner Bros. Gentle Giant Ltd. Division of Debtor Diamond Select Toys & Collectibles, LLC, that manufactures collectible toys and statues based on licensed intellectual property from, among others, Disney and Marvel. Ironguard Supplies Division of Debtor Diamond Select Toys & Collectibles, LLC, that manufactures card supplies, comic supplies, and displays, including card binders, card sleeves, magna-armor, backer boards, and comic bags. Comic Exporter, Inc. Holding company that owns 50% of non-debtor Diamond Comic Distributors UK, a distributor of comic books, collectibles, and related merchandise in the United Kingdom. Comic Holdings, Inc. Holding company that owns 50% of non-debtor Diamond Comic Distributors UK, a distributor of comic books, collectibles, and related merchandise in the United Kingdom. Diamond Comic Distributors UK – Distributes comic books, collectibles, and related merchandise in the United Kingdom.

Anyone fancy owning Gentle Giant? Free Comic Book Day? The auction details can be found here…

