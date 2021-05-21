Diamond Comic Distributors Launches Consumer Pullbox Service in June

Diamond Comic Distributors, the comic store distribution company that enjoyed a near-monopoly on the direct market, has announced a date for a new consumer-facing service, Pullbox from their PreviewsWorld online service. A new service that allows comic shop customers a better way to manage their preorders and subscriptions with their local comic book specialty shop.

The service, which is currently wrapping up beta testing, currently has more than 300 comic shops and over 17,000 consumers with more than 225,000 subscriptions to comic book titles on the system to manage consumer's weekly comic book orders. Diamond has had a rough year, losing most of DC Comics distribution and now losing most of Marvel too.

Nevertheless, Pullbox will include those publishers, as Pullbox will include Diamond, Lunar and PRH titles in comic book stores, so that everyone fro, Image Comics, Marvel Comics, DC Comics, Dark Horse Comics, IDW Publishing, Dynamite Entertainment, BOOM! Studios, VIZ Media, Funko, Kotobukiya, Mezco Toyz, Diamond Select Toys and more will be present.

PULLBOX allows fans to use the PREVIEWSworld website to place orders directly with their local comic shop. A suite of easy-to-use tools allows consumers to synch orders with participating local comic shops, manage preorders & subscriptions, place special orders, keep a wish list, and track weekly purchases. It also provides customers with e-mail alerts for order confirmations and when items are available for pickup.

"We took advantage of an extended beta test period to add more features and enhance the functionality of these tools," said Chris Powell, Chief Sales & Service Officer for Geppi Family Enterprises, a network of pop culture-related companies including Diamond Comic Distributors. "We have heard from many retailers already that PREVIEWSworld Pullbox has increased their sales while also providing added convenience for their customers and I am excited to be rolling it out to a much wider audience with this launch."

Pullbox will officially launch to consumers on the 7th of June. Consumers interested in setting up a Pullbox account can visit previewsworld.com/pullbox starting June 7.