Diamond Comic Distributors Targeted By Ransomware Attack

Diamond Comic Distributors and associated websites such as Previewsworld, Diamond UK, Hake's Auctions, Geppi Family Enterprises and more, went down on Friday and stayed down over almost the whole weekend. Yesterday, Diamond's retailer website went back up in time for Marvel's Final Order Cut-Off, but has not been updated. It turns out that they had been the subject of a ransomware attack. In an email sent out to retailers last night, they stated;

As many of you may know, we are currently experiencing systems issues affecting our order processes and communications. Our IT department and a team of third-party experts are working around the clock to address these issues and restore full operations.

We've determined that the systems issues we're experiencing are the result of a ransomware attack. These attacks have, unfortunately, become increasingly pervasive in recent months, impacting organizations around the world. We want to assure you that customer data and financial information is not stored on our network and as such we have no reason to believe it has been impacted by this attack.

In addition to the investigation underway by our team of third-party forensic experts, we've also notified law enforcement. While some of our systems remain down, rest assured we are continuing to ship product and fill orders to the greatest extent we can. Our retailer services portal is online and available for FOC this evening and tomorrow.

Thank you for your patience as we work to restore full operations as quickly as possible. We're grateful for your support and will share updates with you as we have them.