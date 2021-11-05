Diamond Comics Websites Have Been Down All Day

Diamond Comic Distributors tweeted out the news. I'm quite impressed they got that to work. "We are currently experiencing systems issues which may affect order processing and communications. We appreciate your patience." That means Diamond Pullbox, Previewsworld, the retailer site, Diamond UK, Alliance Games, Hake's Americana & Collectibles, Geppi Family Enterprises, and more of their websites are all down. Morphy's Auctions is still up though. This seems to have been the case all day. I am sure that Diamond regrets the error. But if you wondered why there was no Thank FOC It's Friday column today, well now you know. But feel for retailers who were in the middle of doing FOC. They followed up to say "Due to a hardware issue, Diamond offices will be closed today while repairs are made. Information on FOC will be shared when available.""

Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc is an American comic book distributor serving retailers in North America and worldwide. They transport comic books and graphic novels from both big and small comic book publishers, or suppliers, to retailers, as well as other popular culture products such as toys, games, and apparel. They distribute to the direct market in the United States, and have an exclusive distribution arrangements with several major US comic book publishers, including Dark Horse Comics, Image Comics, and IDW Publishing (until June 1, 2022). However, they recently lost Marvel Comcis to Penguin Random House and DC Comics to Lunar Distributors. Diamond Comic Distributors is owned by Geppi Family Enterprises, which is also the parent company of Alliance Game Distributors, Diamond Book Distributors, Diamond UK, Diamond Select Toys, Gemstone Publishing, E. Gerber Products, Diamond International Galleries, Hake's Americana & Collectibles, Morphy's Auctions, the Geppi's Entertainment Museum, and Baltimore magazine. They is the publisher of Previews, a monthly catalog/magazine showcasing upcoming comic books, graphic novels, toys, and other pop-culture merchandise available at comic book specialty shops. The publication is available to both comic shop retailers and consumers. They also organized Free Comic Book Day, a promotional effort to bring new comic book readers to independent comic book stores since 2002.

