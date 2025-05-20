Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Ad Populum, comicsuite, diamond

Diamond Comics Begins To Address Retailer Concerns About ComicSuite

Diamond Comic Distributors begins to address retailer concerns about the future of ComicSuite after Ad Populum's acquisition and layoffs

Diamond's ComicSuite is a customised software option that integrates with Retail Hero's Retailer Management Hero to create a point-of-sale system specifically geared toward comic book speciality retailers.

I recently reported on Bleeding Cool that Diamond Comic Distributors was laying off Comicsuite, Pullbox, and their website tech support department after it was agreed that they would be bought by Ad Populum during Chapter 11 bankruptcy processes. Ohio comic store ‪Nostalgia Ink added "If you are a comics retailer using Diamond Comics' point of sale and / or Pullbox services, you should back up all your data today as a precaution. The Pullbox data can all be downloaded into Excel spreadsheets. It appears all the tech support working on those services were laid off." Now Diamond has sent a message to retailers to address… some of these worries. Maybe. Or just putting them on ice…

As we transition to new ownership, we know that our retailer partners will have questions about their RMH – ComicSuite software and have put together this FAQ to help you understand what impact you may experience now and in coming months. We appreciate your loyalty and patience as we have worked through the sale to new owners, and hope to maintain our relationships far into the future. Will my software continue working?

RMH and ComicSuite, while working together, are separate software programs. ComicSuite relies on RMH and a particular data structure and servers to function, while RMH can operate independently. For the time being, ComicSuite data and servers are operating as usual. That means that you can continue importing order forms and placing orders as usual. There may be some publishers whose data is not included in the order forms, which will be addressed separately. How can I track and sell comics and other items that are not in the ComicSuite Order Form?

RMH has an import tool that can create new items from outside data. It requires a text file or spreadsheet in a specific format, which any supplier should be able to provide. Information on the Import Utility, including the location of sample import files, can be found here. Who should I contact for support?

Continue to submit Support tickets, and we will do our best to help. In some cases, you may be referred to Retail Management Hero, the company who develops RMH. What about my software fees?

We have not invoiced retailers for ComicSuite or RMH since the beginning of March, 2025. All licenses, including RMH maintenance fees, have been extended at no cost through July 31, 2025. We will provide you with further updates soon.

