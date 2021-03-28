Diamond Comics UK Agrees To Keep Distributing DC Comics Through 2021

Diamond Comics UK, the British wing of Geppi Family Enterprises and Diamond Comic Distributors has announced that they will "continue to distribute DC comics and collected editions in the UK through December 31st, 2021."

Last year, DC Comics left Diamond Comic Distributors for the direct market after two decades as an exclusive client, in favour of two new distributors created by their two largest comic book stores, Midtown and DCBS. The two new distributors, UCA and Lunar were tasked with international distribution but it was soon apparent that distributing to the UK – estimated at 10-15% of the total direct market – came with much higher costs. Diamond UK could distribute American comics to British stores at a certain percentage point of the retail value, but from UCS and/or Lunar, it cost two-to-three times the retail value of the comics. As a result, DC Comics backtracked and Diamond UK continued to distribute DC Comics to the UK and Europe. And while this has now been complicated thanks to Brexit, it appears that the arrangement will continue for another nine months at least. Comic book stores in England are due to reopen to the public from the 12th of April, and Diamond UK states;

We will continue to offer new and backlist DC publications to Diamond UK retail customers as usual and will continue to keep you updated as appropriate. In preparation for what we hope will be the re-opening of ALL of your stores in just a few short weeks, Diamond UK and DC have recently started to arrange the re-stock of DC graphic novel/collected editions/TP's and from next week you will start to see these back in stock here at Diamond UK. Plus, we're also planning some special discounted sales on existing DC comic stock, look out for more details over the next few weeks! As always, we'd like to thank you all for your patience and understanding over the past 12 months and assure you that we remain committed to the industry that we all love and in helping you get back to business as usual,