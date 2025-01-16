Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Walking Dead | Tagged: diamond, lunar

Diamond In Negotiations With Image Comics Over Further Distribution

Article Summary Diamond in talks with Image Comics post-Chapter 11 for future distribution deals.

Lunar Distribution now Image Comics' sole distributor, impacting retailer orders.

Retailers to adjust orders directly to Lunar by January 13, bypassing Diamond.

Uncertain impact on Diamond UK's distribution; past Lunar shipping costly.

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool reported that as a result of Diamond Comic Distributors announcing they were entering Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Lunar Distribution, who have the exclusive distribution rights to Image Comics titles, told comic book stores that Diamond will no longer be subdistributing Image titles from Lunar to comic stores. Image Comics would print anything that was ordered by this week's final cut-off date of the 13th of January but would not let them be undistributed by Diamond, only distributed through Lunar. So retailers would have to transfer those orders to Lunar, who would honour them. And going forward, they could only order directly through Lunar. Now Diamond has e-mailed retailers to confirm this turn of events from their perspective, stating;

"We have received a copy of an email sent to retailers stating that Image Comics has chosen not to fulfill Diamond Comic Distributors customers' orders for products with an FOC date of January 13, 2025. We will be meeting with Image to discuss this issue, but will not be able to do so in time to affect these products. We are honoring Image's request that we cancel orders for this week's affected products ONLY. As to products with FOC dates of January 20 and beyond, we will update you as soon as we have discussed the issue with Image and have a resolution. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work with our industry partners to minimize disruptions for our retailer customers. We will provide updates as soon as they are available. If you have additional questions regarding this information, please contact Diamond's Retailer Services Department. Thank you."

Here are the affected Image Comics titles from last weekend's FOC.

ROCKETFELLERS #1 3RD PTG

HACK SLASH BODY BAGS #3 (OF 4)

SPAWN #361

DUST TO DUST #1 (OF 8) 2ND PTG

ROCKETFELLERS #2 2ND PTG

DOLL PARTS A LOVESICK TALE #1 (OF 4) 2ND PTG

CHEW NOMNIBUS TP

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #40

NAPALM LULLABY #9

ROCKETFELLERS #3

SACRIFICERS #14

KAYA #25

JUVENILE #3 (OF 5)

SNOTGIRL #18

WALKING DEAD DELUXE #106

EAST OF WEST END TIMES COMPENDIUM TP

REMOTE SPACE TP

CRIMINAL TP VOL 03 THE DEAD AND THE DYING NEW PRINTING

ROGUE SUN TP VOL 04

SPAWN SINNS WAR TP

How this will affect Diamond UK, which almost exclusively subdistribute Image Comics to British comic book stores, as well as Marvel, DC, Dark Horse, IDW, and the rest, is still currently unknown. When Lunar tried directly distributing DC Comics titles to UK stores from the US, the shipping cost was higher than the comic books being shipped.

