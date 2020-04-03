Diamond UK Talks to British Comic Shops About Money Owed

Diamond UK is the British wing of American comic book distributor, Diamond. As Diamond Comic Distributors closed its doors to new product in the USA, Diamond UK closed up a week earlier. Currently, Diamond has issued an edict to comic book publishers that they will not be paying them for product received, something one publisher described as holding their comic books hostage, but simultaneously Diamond has been reminding stores of the balance due them.

In a letter to British retailers, they have asked comic stores to please pay their February and March balances. "They state to those of you who have so far not been in touch, depending on your individual circumstances we appreciate that making payment may not be your first priority right now but in order to help, we do need to be able to discuss these matters with you." That includes paying for the final week delivery in March that is currently being held in Diamond UK warehouses in Warrington.

Diamond UK reminds retailers that "the government are aiding businesses with various grant schemes and therefore we do recommend that you should take this opportunity to look into this further". As for what is to come, they are wary. "We are of course very mindful that many of you will have a further balance owing at the end of April; further updates on this will be issued in due course." That will be for a month's worth of product much of which has yet to be printed, let alone distributed.

Diamond UK does have some good news too

However, they did want to reassure comic book stores they will honour the discount each store achieved in February. The more a store orders from Diamond, the better its discount is. It is possible that orders may be dropping off a bit with every UK store closed for business right now. They promise that they are "busy making plans for special offers and promotions from the 1st day we are back"

There's also good news for British retailers for when that happy day comes round. "Several publishers are offering returnability on their new releases and whilst normally this process can be challenging for the UK market due to shipping and freight costs here at Diamond UK we are looking to mirror this for all participating U.S. publishers to ALL OF OUR ACCOUNTS."

Returnability from the UK to the US can be an issue. But in these circumstances, it appears that Diamond UK have found a way around it.