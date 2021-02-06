Diamond UK Delays To Comic Book Stores This Week

Diamond UK Comics Distributors have informed stores that the snowstorms in the USA have prevented new comic books shopping this week, the latest in a number of delays caused by shutdowns. But they hope to be able to provide stores with everything missing the following week. However, anything that they received previously to the delay, will arrive as expected.

Diamond UK writes;

Dear Retailer, Unfortunately, due to the inclement weather/snowstorm earlier this week in the North Eastern area of the US our shipment of new product intended for release February 10th has been delayed. We hope to take delivery of this product over the weekend and providing this is the case all of the late product will be included in your deliveries the week of Monday 15th February for release Wednesday 17th February.

Here's what Gosh Comics of London will be getting this week, it might be a guide to what other Diamond UK comic book stores will be getting in as well.

2000 AD PROG #2217

2000 AD PROG #2218

A JOURNAL OF MY FATHER HC

ACURSIAN GN

ALTER EGO #168

AQUAMAN TP VOL 04

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #2

BACK ISSUE #125

BLUE GIANT OMNIBUS VOL 01

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY TA-NEHISI COATES TP VOL 04

COMIC BOOK HISTORY OF ANIMATION #3

COMICS FOR CHOICE ILLUSTRATED ABORTION STORIES, HISTORY & POLITICS GN

DOCTOR WHO COMICS #4

FAULT LINES IN THE CONSTITUTION GN

FUTURE STATE GREEN LANTERN #2

FUTURE STATE KARA ZOR EL SUPERWOMAN #2

FUTURE STATE TEEN TITANS #2

GINSENG ROOTS #8

GRATEFUL DEAD ORIGINS GN VOL 01

GREEN LANTERN SEASON TWO #11 (OF 12)

GRENDEL KY #1 (OF 4)

GRIEVLING TP

GUTT GHOST STABBITY BUNNY ONE SHOT

HAKUMEI & MIKOCHI GN VOL 01

HAWKMAN TP VOL 04 HAWKS ETERNAL

HETEROGENIA LINGUISTICO GN VOL 02

JO & RUS ORIGINAL GN

JUDGE DREDD FALSE WITNESS #4 (OF 4)

LIFE LESSONS WITH URAMICHI ONIISAN GN VOL 01

LOST SOLDIERS TP

LYTTON #2

MAMA AKUMA GN VOL 01

MORBIUS EPIC COLLECTION TP LIVING VAMPIRE

PARENTHESIS GN

PHANTOM STARKILLER #1 2ND PTG

SCARENTHOOD #4 (OF 4)

SWORD ART ONLINE PROGRESSIVE BARCAROLLE VOL 02

We'll let you know if there are any other Diamond UK updates.