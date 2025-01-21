Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: diamond, lunar

Diamond UK Does Deal With Lunar To Distribute Image Comics

Diamond UK does a deal with Lunar Distribution to sell Image Comics titles into comic shops in the United Kingdom.

Bleeding Cool broke the news that Image Comics would no longer allow Diamond Comic Distributors to subdistribute their titles, as had become common. All Image Comics titles now would have to be ordered through Lunar, which led to some last-minute grabbing of the wheel by certain retailers as they wrestled with trying to keep a steady supply for their customers. But what of the UK? British retailers have discovered that ordering comics through Lunar tends to cost more in shipping than they can sell the comics for, as Lunar, as of yet, has no warehousing in Europe. Diamond UK has been the only way for stores to get Image Comics titles, and that was going away. Or was it?

Mike Holman, General Manager of Diamond UK, who previously reassured us that, unlike Diamond USA, they are a profitable business with a future away from the mothership, has now written to British comic stores, telling them;

"We are pleased to announce that we've made arrangements in regard of the continued supply of Image comics through Diamond UK and opened a Lunar account in order to supply the entire UK market with Image titles in exactly the same way that we have in the past and we currently do with all US & UK Publishers. We are in contact with Lunar regarding the Image product for release 29th January and for the items on FOC the week of 13th January and understand that there may be a slight delay on the release of some of these titles, we will keep retailers updated as soon as we have more information. Many thanks as always for your continued custom and support."

Here are the affected Image Comics titles from last weekend's FOC.

ROCKETFELLERS #1 3RD PTG

HACK SLASH BODY BAGS #3 (OF 4)

SPAWN #361

DUST TO DUST #1 (OF 8) 2ND PTG

ROCKETFELLERS #2 2ND PTG

DOLL PARTS A LOVESICK TALE #1 (OF 4) 2ND PTG

CHEW NOMNIBUS TP

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #40

NAPALM LULLABY #9

ROCKETFELLERS #3

SACRIFICERS #14

KAYA #25

JUVENILE #3 (OF 5)

SNOTGIRL #18

WALKING DEAD DELUXE #106

EAST OF WEST END TIMES COMPENDIUM TP

REMOTE SPACE TP

CRIMINAL TP VOL 03 THE DEAD AND THE DYING NEW PRINTING

ROGUE SUN TP VOL 04

SPAWN SINNS WAR TP

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!