Diana Takes On Valkyrie Unemployment in Wonder Woman #773 [Preview]

Wonder Woman has gone to the kingdom of the Valkyries to find out why they aren't on the job anymore. Diana believes the Valkyries must be missing, but in fact, they've just decided it's not worth it any more. And they believe Diana ought to sympathize with them. Can Diana work this out using collective bargaining out in Wonder Woman #773 before the Asgardian version of Republicans cut off the Valkyries' unemployment benefits? We'll have to wait and see, but for now, check out the preview below.
WONDER WOMAN #773
DC Comics
(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Jordie Bellaire (A) Travis Moore, Paulina Ganucheau (CA) Travis Moore
All the treacherous roads of Asgard have led here…the fortress of the Valkyries! These deciders of death on the battlefield have grown tired of the ways of their world and have turned it upside down to remake it in their image. Can Wonder Woman broker peace between these mighty maidens and the men whose fate lies in their hands? This has the makings of a war our hero may never win! Meanwhile, in the Themyscira of old, Diana puts her quest to find the missing texts on hold to visit with Magala, the oldest Amazon on the island. Shunned by her sisters, this keeper of the Well of Souls has secrets to share, and our young hero is there to listen!
In Shops: 6/8/2021
SRP: $4.99
