Diana Takes On Valkyrie Unemployment in Wonder Woman #773 [Preview]

Wonder Woman has gone to the kingdom of the Valkyries to find out why they aren't on the job anymore. Diana believes the Valkyries must be missing, but in fact, they've just decided it's not worth it any more. And they believe Diana ought to sympathize with them. Can Diana work this out using collective bargaining out in Wonder Woman #773 before the Asgardian version of Republicans cut off the Valkyries' unemployment benefits? We'll have to wait and see, but for now, check out the preview below.