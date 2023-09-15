Posted in: Comics, Heritage Sponsored, Vintage Paper | Tagged: Dick Briefer, Fox Feature Syndicate, victor fox

Dick Briefer's Weird Science in Rex Dexter of Mars #1, up for Auction

Dick Briefer's Rex Dexter of Mars was meant to be a multi-media star, with aspirations for film, radio, merchandise, and syndicated strips.

Fox Feature Syndicate publisher Victor Fox had high hopes for Dick Briefer's Rex Dexter of Mars from early on. A few months after his debut in Mystery Men Comics #1, Rex was part of Fox's push via the Mitchell J. Hamilburg Agency to get Fox properties into film, radio, merchandise, and syndicated newspaper strips. A Rex Dexter radio serial was planned as part of the next wave of Fox radio features after the launch of Blue Beetle on the radio, but Rex never hit the radio airwaves. Similarly, a newspaper daily and color weekly strip by Briefer was announced and listed as available for syndication. The color weekly appeared in a handful of newspapers as part of a Fox Feature Syndicate weekly comic section.

Briefer's approach to this solar system-spanning saga can be compared to his more famous Frankenstein comic book work: often unexpected, occasionally amazing, and always very weird. An often overlooked Fox comic book by an underappreciated artist of the Golden Age, there's a Rex Dexter of Mars #1 Condition: Apparent VG+ (Fox Feature Syndicate, 1940) up for auction in the 2023 September 28 The Fox Comics Showcase Auction #40239 at Heritage Auctions.

While it's often said that Rex Dexter draws its inspiration from Buck Rogers and Flash Gordon, there's probably some more specific inspirations that can be pointed to here. Given how closely Victor Fox was watching DC Comics titles like Action Comics and Detective Comics for inspiration, it's not unlikely inspiration was taken from All-American Comics for this one. That title was running both Ultra-Man and Adventure in the Unknown in the early going. Ultra-Man was itself inspired by Buck Rogers with the addition of a multi-generational family aspect and connections to the U.S. president and government, which are also present in Rex Dexter of Mars. Adventure in the Unknown is a proto-Challengers of the Unknown saga which was adapted for comics by its creator Carl H. Claudy from stories originally appearing in the magazine The American Boy 1931-1939 (parts of which were more famously collected into the Adventure in the Unknown book series). The first story arc of Adventure in the Unknown beginning in All-American Comics #1, involves traveling to Mars and returning with weird technology, which also seems to inform Rex. The name of that first arc in All-American Comics, Mystery Men of Mars, also seems on-point for inspiring a Mars-themed character that debuted in Mystery Men Comics.

Whatever the inspiration, Briefer took it in some wild directions of his own, as he did with Frankenstein. While this issue was part of the 1940 Fox wave of breaking out his anthology characters into their own titles, this one didn't last past one issue — and curiously, got much less internal house ad marketing support than the others. It's been an underappreciated part of Fox history ever since, there's a Rex Dexter of Mars #1 Condition: Apparent VG+ (Fox Feature Syndicate, 1940) up for auction in the 2023 September 28 The Fox Comics Showcase Auction #40239 at Heritage Auctions.

