Dick Grayson Is Back, Batgirl in Continuity – Nightwing #74 Spoilers

We've been wondering how the continuity of Nightwing and Batgirl fitted together as part of The Joker War and found it wanting, rather. Today's Nightwing #74 tries its best with an editorial caption courtesy of Jessica Chen…

…but it doesn't explain why Barbara wouldn't have mentioned any of what had happened in Batgirl previously, when it was rather pertinent. And no one ask when a certain phone call was made either… still it means she gets hold of a certain memory crystal that has been haunting Dick Grayson or Ric Grayson or Talon or Dickieboy for some time. There do seem to be rather a lot of him.

…and so we get the long-awaited return of Dick Grayson's memories, held for so long by the fans for alm ost two full years, and now returned to his body.

He may be theirs again… but he is no longer hers.

The Joker has poisoned Ric Grayson's mind with false memories and pitted him against Batgirl, the Robins, and Batman. As Batgirl realizes the key to ending this nightmare is through the crystal around The Joker's neck, it's up to Grayson to use it on himself and fight for who he really is: Nightwing! And if he doesn't get stuck in his own memories, will he be able to rescue the Bat-Family from The Joker's plans and end this cruel joke once and for all?In Shops: Sep 09, 2020 SRP: $3.99

