Did Deadpool Sexually Assault Doctor Strange? (X-Force #46 Spoilers)

You never know what Deadpool is saying is true, is false, or is just there to provoke. But would you put it past him about Doctor Strange?

Now, to be fair, you never know what Deadpool is saying is true, is false, or is just there to provoke. But would you put it past him? Because Doctor Strange pops up in a number of titles from Marvel Comics today. In G.O.D.S. #2 where he is helping shape and explore a new reality.

In Thanos #1, where he is helping shape and form a new young entry to the Marvel Universe.

And in X-Force #46, where he is helping the mutants deal with the threat of Mikhail Rasputin.

But he may have encountered some dangers to himself that were previously undocumented.

Deadpool. Seriously now. I don't think anyone argued that Han Solo goosed first. And while the information may have been retrieved through a sexual assault…

….we are stuck with it now, and might as well add it to the official statistics of the Official Handbook To The Marvel Universe. Emphasis on the "hand", I guess.

GODS #2

MARVEL COMICS

SEP230585

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Valerio Schiti (CA) Mateus Manhanini

Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti continue to redefine the Marvel Cosmology! The Centum normally has twenty-five Primes, now only three remain. College isn't worth the time or the money. There's a hidden book in the hidden library that hides a hidden door. Kubisk Core is from Georgia, like that matters.

Rated T+In Shops: Nov 08, 2023 SRP: $4.99 THANOS #1

MARVEL COMICS

SEP230610

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Luca Pizzari (CA) Leinil Yu

THANOS VS. THE ILLUMINATI!

The Mad Titan descends upon Earth to retrieve something he has lost. And the Illuminati must band together to stop him, because they're the ones who hid it from him!

Rated T+In Shops: Nov 08, 2023 SRP: $4.99 X-FORCE #46

MARVEL COMICS

SEP230772

(W) Ben Percy (A) Robert Gill (CA) Daniel Acuna

A TALE OF TWO BROTHERS!

MIKHAIL RASPUTIN has been secretly controlling his brother, PIOTR RASPUTIN, A.K.A. COLOSSUS. Plans change. The control ebbs. Revenge is to be had. But at what cost? At last, the brotherly battle brewing the past four years in X-FORCE boils over – Mikhail vs. Colossus!

Rated T+In Shops: Nov 08, 2023 SRP: $3.99

