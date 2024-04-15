Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: california, comic shop, earth 2, sherman oaks

Comic Shop Earth-2 Of Sherman Oaks, California, Closes After 21 Years

Comic Shop Earth-2 of Sherman Oaks, California, is Closing in June After 21 Years of Selling Comic Books. But what's next?

Earth-2 Comics of Sherman Oaks, California, opened twenty-one years ago, but is now closing its store, on Ventura Boulevard, on the 30th of June. But the moment has been prepared for. The announcement ran on Facebook from owner Carr D'Angelo;

"There is no Secret Society of Super-Villains to blame. The world has shifted. Retail sales are down everywhere. Numerous factors lowered our foot traffic: the pandemic, strikes that impacted TV and film jobs, and most unfortunately, the neighborhood is no longer a vibrant social center. Our building sits between two lots destroyed by fire with no reconstruction in sight, attracting squatters and graffiti without assistance from the city or the entities who own the real estate. "Our lease is up. Moving is not an option. Wholesale discounts are smaller. Shipping is higher. The distribution system has fractured and because each vendor processes data differently, it takes longer to order and restock product. We're making less on each comic sold than we did ten years ago. Further, publishers are also feeling the pinch. They have cut back incentive programs that helped us grow readership, and tightened print runs to the point they can't meet demand when a title is a hit. "This year, I attended the annual ComicsPRO Meeting for retailers, publishers, and distributors. It's always energizing to talk shop, and I remain in awe of the comic book slingers who inspired me and the new breed who embrace the challenges of the evolving market. They are my friends and I appreciate their wisdom and kindness, especially those who showed me there is a way to sell comics without the 24/7 demands of a shop."

Carr D'Angelo says that they will continue selling online, on eBay, live sales on Facebook and Whatnot, local cons and other pop-up opportunities. They will celebrate Free Comic Book Day with a big parking lot sale, plan a signing/party for former employee Chris Johnson's new Image series, Rifters in June and more.

"These last 21 years are full of amazing memories. Watching customers grow up, sharing their milestones. Parents experiencing their kid's first visit to a comic shop. Wonderful, talented creators enchanting their fans. The collector smiling when they find the comic they've been seeking for years. And most of all, we're grateful to our awesome shop staff– the more than 100 superheroes who have worked for Earth-2. I especially can't thank Heather and Hunter enough for the years we've worked together. They have been the heart of the Sherman Oaks location, during its most difficult years. Ultimately, it's a lifestyle choice. As much as I love "bringing comics to the people"–Thanks, Kris!–I want to be able to read a comic without thinking about sales figures. I want to relax on a Sunday night without final order cutoff deadlines looming. I want to read more books…and maybe even write one. Retail never sleeps, but I need a nap. Talking about regeneration, I'm lucky to have my brilliant wife Susan as my companion through all the eras. She has been the constant, my fixed moment in time. Susan dedicated so many behind-the-scenes hours to making Earth-2 a better, more welcoming place, not to mention the countless number of cookies she baked. The shop was her idea in the first place, and I am looking forward to the extra timey-wimey we will be spending together."

Bleeding Cool tries to mark the passing of comic stores as well as their opening. Existing fanbases are likely to make the former more well-known, but please let us know if a comic store is opening or closing in your neighbourhood. Just e-mail richjohnston@gmail.com.

