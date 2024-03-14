Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: $29.99, 19.99, Immortal Thor

Did Marvel Add $10 To The Cost Of Immortal Thor Vol 1 By Mistake?

It has been pointed out that the new collection of Immortal Thor Volume 1 paperback is a little on the thin side for thirty bucks.

Article Summary Immortal Thor Vol 1's $29.99 price tag is questioned due to its thin content.

Comparable comic volumes with similar page counts sell for around $20.

Inconsistent pricing among Marvel titles with fewer pages costing less.

Marvel's Dan Buckley aims to reduce prices, stirring debate over Thor's cost.

IMMORTAL THOR VOL. 1: ALL WEATHER TURNS TO STORM TPB

Collecting IMMORTAL THOR #1-5 and material from THOR ANNUAL (2023) #1.

144 PGS …$29.99

But also out this month at the same size is Invincible Iron Man Vol 2. And check the difference.

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN BY GERRY DUGGAN VOL. 2: THE WEDDING OF TONY STARK AND EMMA FROST TPB

Collecting INVINCIBLE IRON MAN (2022) #7-12.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

While X-Men Vol 5 has more pages than that and still only costs twenty bucks.

X-MEN BY GERRY DUGGAN VOL. 5 TPB

Collecting X-MEN (2021) #25-29.

160 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

However Amazing Spider-Man Vol 8 has that many pages too… and charges another ten bucks.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY ZEB WELLS VOL. 8: SPIDER-MAN'S LAST HUNT TPB

Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #32-38.

160 PGS./Rated T …$29.99

Other comparable books at 120 pages like MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT TPB, JEAN GREY: FLAMES OF FEAR TPB and WOLVERINE BY BENJAMIN PERCY VOL. 7 TPB are either $15.99 or $17.99, without reason as for which gets which. There's always a bit of wiggle room as to which volume gets sold at which price. But Immortal Thor #1 to #5 plus a chunk from the annual.

At the ComicsPro Retailer Annual Summit, Dan Buckley of Marvel Comics committed to returning more books to a $3.99 price point rather than the $4.99 price point that Immortal Thor cost. Might he also look at the pricing of collections in this light as well? Was the $29.99 price point a mistake? Or is it to be standard practice going forward?

IMMORTAL THOR VOL. 1: ALL WEATHER TURNS TO STORM Paperback – March 12, 2024

by Al Ewing, Martin Coccolo, Alex Ross

Al Ewing works his IMMORTAL HULK magic on the God of Thunder! In Norse myths, they called him Thunderer. Vuer has he been named, and Hloriddi. The gods know him as Asgard's king, keeper of Mjolnir, hero of the tales. When injustice grips Earth and ancient powers bring down the sky, he fights for those who cannot – and when the tale is done, we will know what that cost him. For when an Elder God of the Utgard-Realm marks Thor for destruction, he will face his greatest trial. As Toranos hunts him across the stars, the Odinson finds himself marooned in a puzzle the size of a planet. What power would save him? This is the story of the immortal Thor – and the battle that will define him! Collecting IMMORTAL THOR #1-5 and material from THOR ANNUAL (2023) #1.

