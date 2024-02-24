Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Marvel Comics | Tagged: 2.99, 3.99, 4.99, comicspro, dan buckley

Marvel Comics Commits To The $3.99 Price Point

Recently, Bleeding Cool has followed Marvel Comics' death of a thousand cuts to the $3.99 32-page comic price point. But are things changing?

Recently, Bleeding Cool has followed Marvel Comics' death of a thousand cuts to the $3.99 32-page comic price point. In Marvel's May 2024 solicits and solicitations, they have the following 32 pages comics (with between 20 and 22 pages of story) for $4.99 instead.

Blood Hunt #2 Union Jack The Ripper #1 Vengeance Of The Moon Knight #5 Amazing Spider-Man #49 Ultimate Black Panther #4 Ultimate Spider-Man #5 Ultimate X-Men #3 Superior Spider-Man #7 Spider-Boy #7 What If Venom #4 Carnage #7 GODS #8 Wolverine #49 Fall Of The House OF X #6 Rise Of The Powers Of X #5 Weapon X-Men #3 Weapon X-Men#4 Immortal Thor #10 Immortal Thor #11 Captain America #9 Daredevil #9 New Mutants Facsimile #98 Amazing Spider-Man Facsimile #236 Secret Wars Facsimile #5 Star Wars: High Republic #7 Star Wars #46 Jango Fett #3 Darth Vader #46

That's a fair whack. Twenty-eight of them. As to the 32 page comics still at the $3.99 price point?

Avengers #14 Venom #33 Doctor Strange #15 Get Fury #1 Ghost Rider Final Vengeance #3 Deadpool #2 Kid Venom #2 Shadow Of The Green Goblin #2 The Spectacular Spider-Men #3 Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider #2 Black Widow & Hawkeye #3 Symbiote Spider-Man 2099 #3 Miles Morales: Spider-Man #20 Spider-Woman #7 Jackpot And Black Cat #3 Spider-Punk: Arms Race #4 Invincible Iron Man #18 X-Men: Forever #3 X-Men: Forever #4 Ms. Marvel: Mutant Menace #3 X-Men '97 #3 Wolverine: Madripoor Knights #4 Cable #4 Captain Marvel #8 Star Wars: Mace Windu #4 Aliens: What If…? #3 Predator: The Last Hunt #4 Incredible Hulk #12 Scarlet Witch & Quicksilver #4, Sensational She-Hulk #8, Fantastic Four #20 Night Thrasher #4 Power Pack: Into The Storm #5,

That's thirty-three, so that's basically 50/50 and there seems to rhyme nor reason as to why some books at this size are priced at $3.99 or at $4.99. But at the ComicsPro retailer summit in Pittsburgh this week, we hear that Dan Buckley, President Of Marvel Entertainment stated that Marvel Comics will be emphasizing the $3.99 comic price point for most issues, going forward. Which represents quite a change. Though of course it's not quite Todd McFarlane's Spawn titles, all still at $2.99.

Dan Buckley told comic shop retailers at ComicsPro that it is Marvel's plan to be a partner with comic stores not only now, but for the future. That included the free Marvel Must Haves editions, re-establishing creator/editorial retreats post-pandemic to create new stories, and will keeping special edition comics like the "red band" editions of Blood Hunt print only, and not available digitally. Also to expect a lot of promotional opportunities around the upcoming Deadpool And Wolverine movie… Stay tuned to our continuing coverage of ComicsPRO 2024 with this handy tag.

