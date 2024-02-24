Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Marvel Comics | Tagged: 2.99, 3.99, 4.99, comicspro, dan buckley
Marvel Comics Commits To The $3.99 Price Point
Recently, Bleeding Cool has followed Marvel Comics' death of a thousand cuts to the $3.99 32-page comic price point. But are things changing?
Recently, Bleeding Cool has followed Marvel Comics' death of a thousand cuts to the $3.99 32-page comic price point. In Marvel's May 2024 solicits and solicitations, they have the following 32 pages comics (with between 20 and 22 pages of story) for $4.99 instead.
That's a fair whack. Twenty-eight of them. As to the 32 page comics still at the $3.99 price point?
That's thirty-three, so that's basically 50/50 and there seems to rhyme nor reason as to why some books at this size are priced at $3.99 or at $4.99. But at the ComicsPro retailer summit in Pittsburgh this week, we hear that Dan Buckley, President Of Marvel Entertainment stated that Marvel Comics will be emphasizing the $3.99 comic price point for most issues, going forward. Which represents quite a change. Though of course it's not quite Todd McFarlane's Spawn titles, all still at $2.99.
Dan Buckley told comic shop retailers at ComicsPro that it is Marvel's plan to be a partner with comic stores not only now, but for the future. That included the free Marvel Must Haves editions, re-establishing creator/editorial retreats post-pandemic to create new stories, and will keeping special edition comics like the "red band" editions of Blood Hunt print only, and not available digitally. Also to expect a lot of promotional opportunities around the upcoming Deadpool And Wolverine movie… Stay tuned to our continuing coverage of ComicsPRO 2024 with this handy tag.