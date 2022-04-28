Did You Get DC Universe Infinite App When Available In The UK?

This morning we noted that, despite promises, the DC Universe Infinite App was not available in the UK this morning. Certain press folk and influencers got special packs to announce it and we got the word it would, instead, launch in the afternoon. And while we couldn't find it through normal means, and it was completely absent on Google Play, we did find it on iOS and told other people how to find it.

And then suddenly you couldn't download it any more. Quite the Rich Twitch. Anyone who got the app prior to that change still has it, can use it, can subscribe and read comic books on it. But everyone else is frozen out. DC Comics recently tweeted an update as to why it was no longer available saying "As of 6pm BST, please note that we're working on a bug that is delaying the availability of the app in the UK for some users. We're working hard on fixing this issue and it will be fixed later today."

Of course this is coming from the states, later today could be tomorrow. So folks, go to bed and wake up in the morning to see if the DC Comics App is available for all…

Annual subscriptions to the DC Universe Infinite App are intended to be available for the first thirty days for £36.99 a year. Anyone that pays the introductory pricing will be able to renew at the same price, as long as they maintain their paid subscription. After the first 30 days, annual subscriptions will be available for £54.99 a year. Monthly subscriptions are also available for £6.99. You pays your money, you takes your choice.

DC Universe Infinite currently sees recently released comics arrive six months after their physical versions release in bookstores, along with original graphic novels spanning eighty years of the DC Comics publishing as well pre-print access to DC Digital First titles and DC Universe Infinite Originals including the recent Harley Quinn The Animated Series: The Eat, Bang, Kill Tour.

DC Universe Infinite was launched in January last year as a bare-bones comics subscription service as the previous offerings of TV and movies were transferred to HBO Max. It was believed that, previously, it was the video content that stopped the app from being made available outside the USA, over conflicting media sales and licensing rights with other broadcasters in other territories, but once that went away, the absence of foreign availability seemed baffling. It still seems baffling, especially with the rest of the world still denied the app in question. It was originally promised to be available globally last summer, but that date came and went. But the time is almost upon us.