British Folk, Here's How To Find The DC Universe Infinite App on iOS

The DC Universe Infinite App has officially launched in Britain! Kinda, sort of. After this morning's disappointment, I still can't find it on the Google Play Store for Android, and a direct link still tells me that the app is not available in my country. And the search option for iOS Apple Store doesn't work either. But rather than search for DC, or DC Universe or DC Infinite like a sane person, you need to search for another Warner Bros. app such as LEGO, click on the Warner Bros. publisher button and DC Universe Infinite pops up.

Or you could just click here. Your choice. I can confirm it is there (finally) and works, but you just have to search around for it.

Annual subscriptions to the DC Universe Infinite App are intended to be available for the first thirty days for £36.99 a year. Anyone that pays the introductory pricing will be able to renew at the same price, as long as they maintain their paid subscription. After the first 30 days, annual subscriptions will be available for £54.99 a year. Monthly subscriptions are also available for £6.99. You pays your money, you takes your choice.

DC Universe Infinite currently sees recently released comics arrive six months after their physical versions release in bookstores, along with original graphic novels spanning eighty years of the DC Comics publishing as well pre-print access to DC Digital First titles and DC Universe Infinite Originals including the recent Harley Quinn The Animated Series: The Eat, Bang, Kill Tour.

DC Universe Infinite was launched in January last year as a bare-bones comics subscription service as the previous offerings of TV and movies were transferred to HBO Max. It was believed that, previously, it was the video content that stopped the app from being made available outside the USA, over conflicting media sales and licensing rights with other broadcasters in other territories, but once that went away, the absence of foreign availability seemed baffling. It still seems baffling, especially with the rest of the world still denied the app in question. It was originally promised to be available globally last summer, but that date came and went. Now all of Britain remains on tenterhooks. Tik tok, tik tok.