Die!Namite Never Dies Continues Dynamite Comics Zombie Crossover

Fred Van Lente and Vincenzo Carratù are launching a third book in the Dynamite Crossover Zombie series, as Die!namite Never Dies! in March 2022.

Even more undead mayhem rises from the grave in this new series by returning writer Fred Van Lente (Marvel Zombies, Incredible Hercules), artist Vincenzo Carratù, colorist Kike J. Diaz, and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou. The creative team infects with loads of flesh-ripping action and even more fun introductions to the world. Evil (Red) Sonja, Vampirella, Pantha and their crew have beaten back the undead horde from Earth in Die!namite Lives. But what if there is a new army of zombies on Mars that are ready to start a massive invasion? Yet they may need to preemptively invade Mars themselves. But perhaps the heroes will be aided by a new ally…

Deep in a lost valley, one man has his hands full with zombie dinosaurs wreaking havoc in his lands. Hear that cry in the jungle? That's right, Tarzan, the Lord of the Jungle has joined the fray. But everything gets flipped on its head when Lord Greystoke suddenly finds himself transported to Barsoom. As the beloved creations of Edgar Rice Burroughs come face to face, amid chaos. "I'm so thrilled to be writing Tarzan of the Apes as the latest addition to our already terrific cast," said writer Fred Van Lente." As with everything else Die!namite, I think readers will find our take on Lord Greystoke fun, different, and exciting. Just this morning I was writing him fighting a zombie T-Rex – a Z-Rex? Is that a thing? Did I just come up with that? I couldn't have just come up with that, could I?"

The main cover for the first issue of Die!Namite Never Dies is a fun classic film poster inspired piece by superstar creative duo Tony Fleecs and Trish Forstner, of Stray Dogs fame. Returning cover artists and zombie experts Lucio Parrillo, Arthur Suydam, and Joseph Michael Linsner also contribute.

The series had a troubled initial start as original Die!Namite writer Declan Shalvey pulled out of Dynamite after Comicsgategate. But Van Lente took over and now the book is getting its third series in 2022.

