The Differences Between Digital And Print Children Of The Atom #1

Marvel Comics published the long-awaited, long-delayed, rewritten and redrawn Children Of The Atom #1 by Vita Ayala and Bernard Chang debuts this week from Marvel Comics. Originally intended to be published just before X Of Swords, it's been repurposed for current schedules. And it seems that differences between the print version and the digital version shows that more changes were being made, but didn't get picked up by all versions of the comic.

There are small changes, such as the order of captions in the opening pages of Children Of The Atom. That's Beatrice "Buddy" Bartholomew, known as Cyclops-Lass, narrating. The printed version:

The digital version:

The printed version:

The digital version:

The printed version:

The digital version:

The final page sees the biggest change, with the printed version

And the far lonelier and clearer digital version.

While the printed version of the schedules:

Compared to the digital version of the comic, from when it was originally meant to have been published.

This suggests that the digital version is the older version that was changed for print. Why such a change for that last page, from what seems a clearer, more haunting and poignant image, to the one that was printed? And if they are not mutants but think there's a possibility they could get through the Krakoa gate, what are they? Chimera? NuHumans? Something else?

