Digital Comics Publisher Fable Will Publish Creators In Webtoon Format

New digital comic book publisher and distributor Fable had a soft launch at MCM London Comic Con for October 2023. It isn't here today, as it seems they gave every sample away on Friday and Saturday, and so skipped out early yesterday. But they certainly made an impression. With salesmen on the showfloor carrying signs requesting that people ask them for free comics, QR codes were exchanged, and details handed over.

There have been a number of new entries into the digital comcis publishing sphere recently, especially as ComiXology was ground into the ground beneath Amazon's heel. But Fable looks to do something differently, especially for the English-speaking market. As well as publishing digital comics on behalf of publishers, they will also automatically format people's comic books for the webtoon vertical-scrolling format, which has proved so popular in recent years, pioneered by Webtoon and picked up by others, such as Tapas and Marvel Infinity Comics.

Launching themselves as Fable: From Sketch To Screen, they also don't just mean the mobile phone, tablet or computer screen; they are also looking to produce movies based on comics they publish themselves and are part of the studio Envision. Which includes David Barron, best known for producing six of the Harry Potter films. And that may now include the series Flesh And Blood by Simon Lewis and Chris Geary, which is in the new Diamond Previews in print.

First up, Flesh and Blood: a widow's investigation of the mysterious death of her husband leads her to a reclusive family of cannibals in the Scottish Highlands. Picked as Diamond Distribution's featured UK graphic novel! Enjoy the first three volumes here for free – the full graphic novel is available for purchase at our table at K-12 in Artists Alley. Not a bad gift for Halloween weekend, methinks.

The scares continue with BAGHEAD VERSUS. The mysterious Baghead is on a mission to kill as many iconic horror villains as possible. He's already popped up in PSYCHO and THE SHINING – who will he come for next? Click on the WHO'S NEXT tab above to get a random killer and murder weapon, then come to table K-12 in artists alley to get a FREE sketch from artist Chris Geary of Baghead killing-the-killer in an inventive way.

WE'RE ON A MISSION TO MAKE A POSITIVE IMPACT on popular culture by nurturing and supporting new voices on Fable. But we can't do that without your help! Please come to our booth at Table K-12 in Artists Alley to discuss what you love and loathe about other comics apps.

Well you'll only find Chris Geary there now… but you can still give your details for when Fable launches properly.

