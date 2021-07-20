Dinobots and Dragons vs. Superion in MLP Transformers II #4 [Preview]

In this preview of MLP Transformers II #4, the dragons and the dinobots are having a nice time discussing the power of friendship when Superion, under the control of evil pony Sombra, attacks. This issue is the conclusion of the second Transformers/My Little Pony crossover, a delightful event for both Robobronies, the hardcore fans of Transformers, and Ponybronies, the hardcore fans of My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic. Check out the preview below.

MLP TRANSFORMERS II #4 (OF 4) CVR A TONY FLEECS

IDW PUBLISHING

MAY210447

MAY210448 – MLP TRANSFORMERS II #4 (OF 4) CVR B BETHANY MCGUIRE-SMITH – $3.99

(W) James Asmus, Ian Flynn (A) Casey Coller, Jack Lawrence (CA) Tony Fleecs

Spike and Grimlock return! When the Dinobots are attacked by Sombra's minions, can Grimlock's little purple buddy save everycreature? And don't miss the epic conclusion to the hit crossover series! Is friendship really magic? Can Transformers and ponies really work together? And how in the world are they going to stop Sombra?!

In Shops: 7/21/2021

SRP: $3.99